Mike Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Friday, provided for use with online wagering platforms















*Editor’s note: Turfway Park has made the decision to run the Jeff Ruby Steaks, and all other remaining races, spectator-free. Daily simulcasting at Turfway is also closed for the remainder of the Winter/Spring meet.

Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13, 2020

RACE 1

TUDOX LIFTING OFF beat several of these same runners last out and appears to be in a good spot to pick up the win. BONITA SPRINGS exits a tougher race and is the one to beat. SHEESA PONTIAC rates a chance.

RACE 2

THIRSTY ACTOR comes off a win at this level and was claimed from that one by Genaro Garcia, who is having a good meet. Look for him to make it two in a row tonight. GOT THE NOTION has the speed to be on or near the lead and Jimenez is back aboard. ENGLISH INVESTOR has been off since October but fits with these.

RACE 3

GREEN GARNET should get a good trip from the inside with Corrales picking up the mount. Give her the edge in a fairly weak field. SETTLE A SCORE is capable of a solid effort. PRINCESS KIAH rates a chance.

RACE 4

EDISON FIRE woke up last out and gets Corrales tonight. OUT OF THE BLUE beat the top pick last out and looks like the main competition. GRAND SLAM GETAWAY drops in class and has to be respected.

RACE 5

PROMONTORY needed his last race after a three-month layoff. He should move forward and looks best in this one. CRESCENT WARRIOR had a rough trip last out and can run better tonight. IT’S GAME TIME is a contender.

RACE 6

ATMOS drops in against bottom maidens and should win this one for Dale Romans with Albin Jimenez aboard. SOUTHERN HUMOR figures second best. HOLY BOLY has the speed to be a contender.

RACE 7

RIO BUENO looked very sharp winning last out and can make it two in a row with a similar effort. MR. CHOW drops back down in class and has the speed to be on or near the lead. He is the one to catch. ALL HANDS ON DECK is good right now.

RACE 8

FIDES RATIO drops in class and hooks a weak field of maidens. FINAL TRUTH showed some speed last out and is the one to catch. TOO SHORT fits in here.