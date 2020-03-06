Mike Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Friday















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6, 2020

RACE 1

FRONTANA drops in class for Wes Ward and should be able to get his maiden win with Gerardo Corrales aboard. WICKED WORRY showed some speed in his first race at Fair Grounds and looks like the one to beat. FINNY’S MACHO MAN debuts for Rey Hernandez, who is having a terrific meet.

RACE 2

SECRET TOWN was second in a blanket finish last out and has the speed to be on or near the lead tonight. Give her the slight edge. SOUR PEACH loves this track and beat the top pick last out. She figures to be tough again in here. SPERLING will be running at the end.

RACE 3

NEWS BOX ran poorly last out but a return to her best form would make her a winner against this field. NUTTIN’ FASTER comes off a game score and should get a good trip from the inside post. SUPER TOUCH is a solid threat.

RACE 4

BREZNO drops back in against bottom claimers and looks best with Jimenez back aboard for Steve Cahill. DREAM SATURDAY exits the same race as the top pick and is the one to beat. TOMMYTOM takes the big class drop and should be on or near the lead from his inside post.

RACE 5

NOVELLA was second in her first try over the Turfway Poly. She was claimed from that one and has had three works for new trainer William Morey, who has a solid record with his first claims, and gets the nod with Jimenez picking up the mount. TWIN CHANNEL drops in for a tag for the first time. Both of her career wins have come over this track and she will be tough to beat. BRONCO SALLY is a definite threat.

RACE 6

NAYIBETH and CHILI PETIN were both impressive breaking their maidens at Keeneland for Wes Ward. The pair were a neck apart finishing 12th and 13th in a 25-horse field at Ascot and have been idle since then. Give the edge to NAYIBETH, who won in hand at Keeneland, with the runner-up from the same race coming back to win two stakes races at Woodbine. WELL SPENT figures best of the rest.

RACE 7

DREAMS ARE PAZIBLE looked good winning at this level two starts back and rates the edge with J. D. Ramos back aboard for Cipriano Contreras. NEW APPEAL will be running late in a race that should have a lively pace. She prefers more distance but still looks dangerous. CHRISTIAN MISS rates a chance.

RACE 8

POPPY JOE ROCKS figures to be running at the end and is capable of springing the mile upset with his best effort. KICKAPOO is a lightly raced 4-year-old who has been running well over this track. She is the one to beat. MY MAE DAY figures to be the favorite but is a 3-year-old taking on older runners.