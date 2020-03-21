A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

meetNKY encourages public to support restaurants, brewers during COVID-19 pandemic by eating local

Mar 21st, 2020 · 0 Comment

The Northern Kentucky Convention and visitors bureau, meetNKY, is encouraging the public to support local restaurants and eat local during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the guidelines of social distancing during the current coronavirus pandemic, meetNKY, the Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has comprised a list of restaurants and breweries that are offering carryout, curbside takeout, delivery, and gift card purchases.

The hospitality businesses need your continued support to weather this storm and prepare to bounce back after this period of unprecedented uncertainty.

Business listings below will link to their social channels for you to receive the most up-to-date information posted about their carryout procedures. After you order carryout or purchase gift cards, be sure to share your photos and messages of support on social media to encourage your friends to do the same. Use #meetNKY and #TeamKentucky so that meetNKY may also share your messages.

For more information or to read about coronavirus guidelines in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, click here.

Boone County

Acapulco – Carryout, Delivery

Angilo’s Pizza

Applebee’s Florence – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

Barleycorn’s – Carryout, Delivery

Beef-O-Brady’s Union – Carryout

BetterBlend – Carryout

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Bob Evans – Carryout, Delivery

Boonedock’s Pub & Grub – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

Bourbon House Pizza – Carryout and Delivery

Buffalo Wild Wings – Carryout

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Chili’s

Cracker Barrel

Drake’s – Curbside Carryout

Famous Dave’s BBQ – Carryout, Curbside Pickup, Delivery

Farmstand Market & Cafe – Carryout, Curbside Pickup, Delivery

First Watch

Grammas Pizza – Florence & Hebron – Carryout, Delivery

Kitchen 1883 – Carryout, Delivery

La Torta Loca – Carryout

LaRosa’s – Carryout, Delivery

Longhorn Steakhouse

Lucky Duck Pub

Mai Thai Restaurant – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

Miami Style Tacos – Carryout

O’Charley’s

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Papa Dino’s

Pieology – Carryout, Delivery

Poseidon’s Pizza

Potbelly Sandiwch

Quaker Steak & Lube – Carryout

Red Robin

Repertoire Restaurant – Carryout, Delivery

Smokin’ This and That BBQ – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

Sugarfire Smoke House – Carryout, Delivery

Tousey House Tavern – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

Wabi Sabi – Carryout, Delivery

Washington Square Cafe – Carryout

Campbell County

27 Bar+Kitchen – Carryout

Amol India

Barleycorn’s – Carryout, Delivery

Bellevue Bistro – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

Bob Evans

Buffalo Wild Wings

Cancun Mexican – Carryout, Delivery

Carabello Coffee – Carryout

Chart House – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

Cracker Barrel

Dixie Chili – Carryout, Delivery, Drive Thru

Drunken Hog BBQ

El Rio Grande – Curbside Pickup

Fessler’s Legendary Pizza & Hoagies – Carryout & Delivery

Flipdaddy’s – Carryout, Delivery, Curbside Pickup

Fort Thomas Pizza & Tavern – Carryout, Delivery

Four Mile Pig – Drive Thru, Carryout, Deilvery

Grassroots & Vine – Carryout

Hofbrauhaus Newport – Curbside Pickup, Delivery

Joe’s Crab Shack – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

Knotty Pine on the Bayou – Gift Cards Only

Lana’s Country Diner – Carryout, Delivery

LaRosa’s – Carryout, Delivery

LongHorn Steakhouse

Lou Lou’s Cafe at Spare Time – Carryout

Midway Cafe

Mokka & The Sunset Bar & Grill – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

Nittha Siam Kitchen

O’Bryon’s Newport – Carryout

O’Charley’s

Pompilio’s – Carryout

Press on Monmouth – Carryout, Delivery

Siam Orchid – Carryout

Sis’ on Monmouth – Carryout

Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria – Carryout, Delivery

Sun Valley Pizza – Carryout

Sweet Tooth Candies – Carryout, Shipping

The Baker’s Table – Carryout

Trotta’s Steak & Seafood – Carryout, Delivery, Curbside Pickup

Kenton County

Abuelo’s – Carryout, Delivery

Agave & Rye – Gift Cards

Amigos Mexican Restaurant – Carryout, Delivery

Asian Place

Bard’s Burgers & Chili – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

Barleycorn’s – Carryout, Delivery

Behle Street by Sheli – Carryout, Delivery

Bob Evans

Bouquet Restaurant – Gift Cards

BRU Burger Bar – Carryout

Buffalo Wings & Rings – Carryout, Curbside Pickup, Delivery

Butler’s Pantry

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Camporosso – Carryout

City Bird

City Goat – Carryout, Curbside Pickup, Delivery, Gift Cards

Cock and Bull – Carryout, Curbside Pickup, Delivery

Cold Stone Creamery – Carryout, Curbside Pickup, Delivery

Commonwealth Bistro – Carryout, Delivery on orders over $100, Gift Cards

Coppin’s at Hotel Covington – Gift Cards Only

Crafts & Vines – Carryout

Crewitt’s Creek Kitchen & Bar

Dee Felice Cafe – Gift Cards

Del Gardo’s Cannoli – Carryout

Dewey’s Pizza – Carryout

El Jinete – Carryout

El Ocho Loco Mexican Restaurant

Fort Mitchell Public House – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

Fort Wright Restaurant

Frida 602 – Gift Cards Only

Goodfellas Pizzeria – Carryout

Grandview Tavern – Carryout

Greek to Me – Carryout

Graeter’s Ice Cream – Carryout, Delivery

Greyhound Tavern – Curbside Pickup, Gift Cards

Gutierrez Deli – Carryout

Gyro’s on Main

Herb N Thelmas Tavern – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

Keystone Bar & Grill

Knuck ‘n Futz – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

LaRosa’s – Carryout, Delivery

Libby’s Southern Comfort – Carryout, Gift Cards

Lil’s Bagels – Carryout, Delivery

Lisse Steakhuis – Gift Cards

Little Flour Baked Goods – Drive Thru

Lucky Duck Pub – Carryout

Ludlow Tavern – Carryout

Mac’s Pizza Pub Mainstrasse – Carryout, Delivery

MacKenzie River – Carryout

Mck’s Chicks – Carryout, Delivery

Moe’s Southwest Grill – Carryout, Delivery

Montoya’s Mexican Restaurant – Carryout

Moonrise Doughnuts – Carryout

Nick & Tony’s Double Deckers and Cafe – Carryout, Delivery

Noce’s Pizzeria – Carryout and Delivery

Old Towne Cafe – Carryout, Delivery

Oriental Wok – Carryout

Otto’s – Gift Cards Only

Pee Wee’s Place – Carryout

Peppe Cucina – Carryout

Piper’s Cafe – Carryout, Curbside Pickup, Delivery

Rich’s Proper Food & Drink – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

Ripple Wine Bar – Carryout, Gift Cards

Riverfront Pizza – Carryout, Delivery

Riverside Korean Restaurant – Carryout

Sake Bomb Sushi – Carryout, Delivery

Parlor on Seventh – Carryout, Delivery

Salvadore’s Pizza – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

Smoke Justis – Curbside Pickup

Taste on Elm – Carryout]

The Block Deli in Crescent Springs – Carryout and Delivery

The Gruff – Carryout, Gift Cards

The Pub – Carryout, Delivery

Wabi Sabi – Carryout, Delivery

Walt’s Hitching Post – Carryout

Wunderbar – order at Peppe Cucina location

Breweries & Distilleries

Alexandria Brewing Company

Bircus Brewing Company

Braxton Brewing Co.

Darkness Brewing

Neeley Family Distillery

Wooden Cask

All Three NKY Counties – Boone, Campbell, and Kenton

Marty’s Waffles – Hands Free Home Delivery 


