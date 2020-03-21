meetNKY encourages public to support restaurants, brewers during COVID-19 pandemic by eating local

The Northern Kentucky Convention and visitors bureau, meetNKY, is encouraging the public to support local restaurants and eat local during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the guidelines of social distancing during the current coronavirus pandemic, meetNKY, the Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has comprised a list of restaurants and breweries that are offering carryout, curbside takeout, delivery, and gift card purchases.
The hospitality businesses need your continued support to weather this storm and prepare to bounce back after this period of unprecedented uncertainty.
Business listings below will link to their social channels for you to receive the most up-to-date information posted about their carryout procedures. After you order carryout or purchase gift cards, be sure to share your photos and messages of support on social media to encourage your friends to do the same. Use #meetNKY and #TeamKentucky so that meetNKY may also share your messages.
For more information or to read about coronavirus guidelines in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, click here.
Boone County
• Acapulco – Carryout, Delivery
• Applebee’s Florence – Carryout, Curbside Pickup
• Barleycorn’s – Carryout, Delivery
• Beef-O-Brady’s Union – Carryout
• Bob Evans – Carryout, Delivery
• Boonedock’s Pub & Grub – Carryout, Curbside Pickup
• Bourbon House Pizza – Carryout and Delivery
• Buffalo Wild Wings – Carryout
• Chili’s
• Famous Dave’s BBQ – Carryout, Curbside Pickup, Delivery
• Farmstand Market & Cafe – Carryout, Curbside Pickup, Delivery
• Grammas Pizza – Florence & Hebron – Carryout, Delivery
• Kitchen 1883 – Carryout, Delivery
• LaRosa’s – Carryout, Delivery
• Mai Thai Restaurant – Carryout, Curbside Pickup
• Miami Style Tacos – Carryout
• Pieology – Carryout, Delivery
• Quaker Steak & Lube – Carryout
• Repertoire Restaurant – Carryout, Delivery
• Smokin’ This and That BBQ – Carryout, Curbside Pickup
• Sugarfire Smoke House – Carryout, Delivery
• Tousey House Tavern – Carryout, Curbside Pickup
• Wabi Sabi – Carryout, Delivery
• Washington Square Cafe – Carryout
Campbell County
• Barleycorn’s – Carryout, Delivery
• Bellevue Bistro – Carryout, Curbside Pickup
• Cancun Mexican – Carryout, Delivery
• Chart House – Carryout, Curbside Pickup
• Dixie Chili – Carryout, Delivery, Drive Thru
• El Rio Grande – Curbside Pickup
• Fessler’s Legendary Pizza & Hoagies – Carryout & Delivery
• Flipdaddy’s – Carryout, Delivery, Curbside Pickup
• Fort Thomas Pizza & Tavern – Carryout, Delivery
• Four Mile Pig – Drive Thru, Carryout, Deilvery
• Grassroots & Vine – Carryout
• Hofbrauhaus Newport – Curbside Pickup, Delivery
• Joe’s Crab Shack – Carryout, Curbside Pickup
• Knotty Pine on the Bayou – Gift Cards Only
• Lana’s Country Diner – Carryout, Delivery
• LaRosa’s – Carryout, Delivery
• Lou Lou’s Cafe at Spare Time – Carryout
• Mokka & The Sunset Bar & Grill – Carryout, Curbside Pickup
• O’Bryon’s Newport – Carryout
• Press on Monmouth – Carryout, Delivery
• Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria – Carryout, Delivery
• Sweet Tooth Candies – Carryout, Shipping
• The Baker’s Table – Carryout
• Trotta’s Steak & Seafood – Carryout, Delivery, Curbside Pickup
Kenton County
• Abuelo’s – Carryout, Delivery
• Amigos Mexican Restaurant – Carryout, Delivery
• Bard’s Burgers & Chili – Carryout, Curbside Pickup
• Barleycorn’s – Carryout, Delivery
• Behle Street by Sheli – Carryout, Delivery
• Bouquet Restaurant – Gift Cards
• Buffalo Wings & Rings – Carryout, Curbside Pickup, Delivery
• City Goat – Carryout, Curbside Pickup, Delivery, Gift Cards
• Cock and Bull – Carryout, Curbside Pickup, Delivery
• Cold Stone Creamery – Carryout, Curbside Pickup, Delivery
• Commonwealth Bistro – Carryout, Delivery on orders over $100, Gift Cards
• Coppin’s at Hotel Covington – Gift Cards Only
• Crewitt’s Creek Kitchen & Bar
• Dee Felice Cafe – Gift Cards
• Del Gardo’s Cannoli – Carryout
• El Ocho Loco Mexican Restaurant
• Fort Mitchell Public House – Carryout, Curbside Pickup
• Goodfellas Pizzeria – Carryout
• Graeter’s Ice Cream – Carryout, Delivery
• Greyhound Tavern – Curbside Pickup, Gift Cards
• Herb N Thelmas Tavern – Carryout, Curbside Pickup
• Knuck ‘n Futz – Carryout, Curbside Pickup
• LaRosa’s – Carryout, Delivery
• Libby’s Southern Comfort – Carryout, Gift Cards
• Lil’s Bagels – Carryout, Delivery
• Lisse Steakhuis – Gift Cards
• Little Flour Baked Goods – Drive Thru
• Mac’s Pizza Pub Mainstrasse – Carryout, Delivery
• Mck’s Chicks – Carryout, Delivery
• Moe’s Southwest Grill – Carryout, Delivery
• Montoya’s Mexican Restaurant – Carryout
• Moonrise Doughnuts – Carryout
• Nick & Tony’s Double Deckers and Cafe – Carryout, Delivery
• Noce’s Pizzeria – Carryout and Delivery
• Old Towne Cafe – Carryout, Delivery
• Piper’s Cafe – Carryout, Curbside Pickup, Delivery
• Rich’s Proper Food & Drink – Carryout, Curbside Pickup
• Ripple Wine Bar – Carryout, Gift Cards
• Riverfront Pizza – Carryout, Delivery
• Riverside Korean Restaurant – Carryout
• Sake Bomb Sushi – Carryout, Delivery
• Parlor on Seventh – Carryout, Delivery
• Salvadore’s Pizza – Carryout, Curbside Pickup
• Smoke Justis – Curbside Pickup
• The Block Deli in Crescent Springs – Carryout and Delivery
• The Gruff – Carryout, Gift Cards
• The Pub – Carryout, Delivery
• Wabi Sabi – Carryout, Delivery
• Walt’s Hitching Post – Carryout
• Wunderbar – order at Peppe Cucina location
Breweries & Distilleries
All Three NKY Counties – Boone, Campbell, and Kenton
• Marty’s Waffles – Hands Free Home Delivery