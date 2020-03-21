meetNKY encourages public to support restaurants, brewers during COVID-19 pandemic by eating local















The Northern Kentucky Convention and visitors bureau, meetNKY, is encouraging the public to support local restaurants and eat local during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the guidelines of social distancing during the current coronavirus pandemic, meetNKY, the Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has comprised a list of restaurants and breweries that are offering carryout, curbside takeout, delivery, and gift card purchases.

The hospitality businesses need your continued support to weather this storm and prepare to bounce back after this period of unprecedented uncertainty.

Business listings below will link to their social channels for you to receive the most up-to-date information posted about their carryout procedures. After you order carryout or purchase gift cards, be sure to share your photos and messages of support on social media to encourage your friends to do the same. Use #meetNKY and #TeamKentucky so that meetNKY may also share your messages.

For more information or to read about coronavirus guidelines in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, click here.

Boone County

• Acapulco – Carryout, Delivery

• Angilo’s Pizza

• Applebee’s Florence – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

• Barleycorn’s – Carryout, Delivery

• Beef-O-Brady’s Union – Carryout

• BetterBlend – Carryout

• BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

• Bob Evans – Carryout, Delivery

• Boonedock’s Pub & Grub – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

• Bourbon House Pizza – Carryout and Delivery

• Buffalo Wild Wings – Carryout

• Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

• Chili’s

• Cracker Barrel

• Drake’s – Curbside Carryout

• Famous Dave’s BBQ – Carryout, Curbside Pickup, Delivery

• Farmstand Market & Cafe – Carryout, Curbside Pickup, Delivery

• First Watch

• Grammas Pizza – Florence & Hebron – Carryout, Delivery

• Kitchen 1883 – Carryout, Delivery

• La Torta Loca – Carryout

• LaRosa’s – Carryout, Delivery

• Longhorn Steakhouse

• Lucky Duck Pub

• Mai Thai Restaurant – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

• Miami Style Tacos – Carryout

• O’Charley’s

• Olive Garden

• Outback Steakhouse

• Papa Dino’s

• Pieology – Carryout, Delivery

• Poseidon’s Pizza

• Potbelly Sandiwch

• Quaker Steak & Lube – Carryout

• Red Robin

• Repertoire Restaurant – Carryout, Delivery

• Smokin’ This and That BBQ – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

• Sugarfire Smoke House – Carryout, Delivery

• Tousey House Tavern – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

• Wabi Sabi – Carryout, Delivery

• Washington Square Cafe – Carryout

Campbell County

• 27 Bar+Kitchen – Carryout

• Amol India

• Barleycorn’s – Carryout, Delivery

• Bellevue Bistro – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

• Bob Evans

• Buffalo Wild Wings

• Cancun Mexican – Carryout, Delivery

• Carabello Coffee – Carryout

• Chart House – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

• Cracker Barrel

• Dixie Chili – Carryout, Delivery, Drive Thru

• Drunken Hog BBQ

• El Rio Grande – Curbside Pickup

• Fessler’s Legendary Pizza & Hoagies – Carryout & Delivery

• Flipdaddy’s – Carryout, Delivery, Curbside Pickup

• Fort Thomas Pizza & Tavern – Carryout, Delivery

• Four Mile Pig – Drive Thru, Carryout, Deilvery

• Grassroots & Vine – Carryout

• Hofbrauhaus Newport – Curbside Pickup, Delivery

• Joe’s Crab Shack – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

• Knotty Pine on the Bayou – Gift Cards Only

• Lana’s Country Diner – Carryout, Delivery

• LaRosa’s – Carryout, Delivery

• LongHorn Steakhouse

• Lou Lou’s Cafe at Spare Time – Carryout

• Midway Cafe

• Mokka & The Sunset Bar & Grill – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

• Nittha Siam Kitchen

• O’Bryon’s Newport – Carryout

• O’Charley’s

• Pompilio’s – Carryout

• Press on Monmouth – Carryout, Delivery

• Siam Orchid – Carryout

• Sis’ on Monmouth – Carryout

• Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria – Carryout, Delivery

• Sun Valley Pizza – Carryout

• Sweet Tooth Candies – Carryout, Shipping

• The Baker’s Table – Carryout

• Trotta’s Steak & Seafood – Carryout, Delivery, Curbside Pickup

Kenton County

• Abuelo’s – Carryout, Delivery

• Agave & Rye – Gift Cards

• Amigos Mexican Restaurant – Carryout, Delivery

• Asian Place

• Bard’s Burgers & Chili – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

• Barleycorn’s – Carryout, Delivery

• Behle Street by Sheli – Carryout, Delivery

• Bob Evans

• Bouquet Restaurant – Gift Cards

• BRU Burger Bar – Carryout

• Buffalo Wings & Rings – Carryout, Curbside Pickup, Delivery

• Butler’s Pantry

• Carrabba’s Italian Grill

• Camporosso – Carryout

• City Bird

• City Goat – Carryout, Curbside Pickup, Delivery, Gift Cards

• Cock and Bull – Carryout, Curbside Pickup, Delivery

• Cold Stone Creamery – Carryout, Curbside Pickup, Delivery

• Commonwealth Bistro – Carryout, Delivery on orders over $100, Gift Cards

• Coppin’s at Hotel Covington – Gift Cards Only

• Crafts & Vines – Carryout

• Crewitt’s Creek Kitchen & Bar

• Dee Felice Cafe – Gift Cards

• Del Gardo’s Cannoli – Carryout

• Dewey’s Pizza – Carryout

• El Jinete – Carryout

• El Ocho Loco Mexican Restaurant

• Fort Mitchell Public House – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

• Fort Wright Restaurant

• Frida 602 – Gift Cards Only

• Goodfellas Pizzeria – Carryout

• Grandview Tavern – Carryout

• Greek to Me – Carryout

• Graeter’s Ice Cream – Carryout, Delivery

• Greyhound Tavern – Curbside Pickup, Gift Cards

• Gutierrez Deli – Carryout

• Gyro’s on Main

• Herb N Thelmas Tavern – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

• Keystone Bar & Grill

• Knuck ‘n Futz – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

• LaRosa’s – Carryout, Delivery

• Libby’s Southern Comfort – Carryout, Gift Cards

• Lil’s Bagels – Carryout, Delivery

• Lisse Steakhuis – Gift Cards

• Little Flour Baked Goods – Drive Thru

• Lucky Duck Pub – Carryout

• Ludlow Tavern – Carryout

• Mac’s Pizza Pub Mainstrasse – Carryout, Delivery

• MacKenzie River – Carryout

• Mck’s Chicks – Carryout, Delivery

• Moe’s Southwest Grill – Carryout, Delivery

• Montoya’s Mexican Restaurant – Carryout

• Moonrise Doughnuts – Carryout

• Nick & Tony’s Double Deckers and Cafe – Carryout, Delivery

• Noce’s Pizzeria – Carryout and Delivery

• Old Towne Cafe – Carryout, Delivery

• Oriental Wok – Carryout

• Otto’s – Gift Cards Only

• Pee Wee’s Place – Carryout

• Peppe Cucina – Carryout

• Piper’s Cafe – Carryout, Curbside Pickup, Delivery

• Rich’s Proper Food & Drink – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

• Ripple Wine Bar – Carryout, Gift Cards

• Riverfront Pizza – Carryout, Delivery

• Riverside Korean Restaurant – Carryout

• Sake Bomb Sushi – Carryout, Delivery

• Parlor on Seventh – Carryout, Delivery

• Salvadore’s Pizza – Carryout, Curbside Pickup

• Smoke Justis – Curbside Pickup

• Taste on Elm – Carryout]

• The Block Deli in Crescent Springs – Carryout and Delivery

• The Gruff – Carryout, Gift Cards

• The Pub – Carryout, Delivery

• Wabi Sabi – Carryout, Delivery

• Walt’s Hitching Post – Carryout

• Wunderbar – order at Peppe Cucina location

Breweries & Distilleries

• Alexandria Brewing Company

• Bircus Brewing Company

• Braxton Brewing Co.

• Darkness Brewing

• Neeley Family Distillery

• Wooden Cask

All Three NKY Counties – Boone, Campbell, and Kenton

• Marty’s Waffles – Hands Free Home Delivery