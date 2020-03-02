March is National Reading Month: Become a One to One reading coach to make a difference for a child















March is National Reading Month, but for One to One Reading Coaches, READING MONTH is all year long

One to One is purposefully designed to provide opportunities for volunteers to have a relevant role that impacts student learning, students who are struggling with reading to practice and gain self-confidence, and schools to have committed volunteers that are prepared to work with students.

One to One partners with Covington Partners (and schools across the region) and believe in their theory that mentoring one student changes two lives.

Emily Smith is a busy professional with KnowledgeWorks and a mother, yet she makes time each week to coach at Sixth District Elementary in Covington. When asked about her experience, Emily said, “I’m grateful for the time I get to spend with my student each week. When I show up at his classroom door every Friday, his face lights up and immediately brightens my day. The experience is not only helping him grow confidence in reading but is often the mood-booster I need at the end of a stressful workweek.”

One to One Practicing Reading with Students began as a pilot with 35 coaches in 5 schools and has grown to serve 3,585 children and provide 7,280 books to children and families in NKY. One to One currently serves children in 36 schools across the region. This year there are 30 coaches in the Covington Independent School District. The success of the program is due to strong partnerships, committed volunteers, and community support.

Coaches work with the same child each week across the academic year. Each coach attends a five-hour new coach training session provided by One to One Literacy Consultants. Coach Jason Ashbrook, NKY Area Development District and Covington resident, recently attended a new coach training session.

“I was so impressed with the quality of training, materials and overall organization of this program,” he said.

Bringing trained and committed volunteers to the schools meets an identified need within the NKY community.

One to One coaches are tutors who also serve as mentors for the children with whom they work.

David Puckett spent his career as a chemical engineer and now coaches two students at Glenn O. Swing Elementary in Covington. He explains his reason for coaching: “I can remember when I was in elementary school I struggled with both reading and math. I want to help the students and show them that they don’t have to struggle. I want to show the students that even if you struggle at first, you can still be successful.”

Children who struggle with reading benefit from the extra time to practice reading with a caring adult from the community. There are children in each 1st-3rd grade class who could benefit from the time to practice reading with a caring adult who ‘shows up’ just for that child each and every week.

One to One has a proven track record and is respected for the program’s adherence to the fidelity of implementation. On average, 88% of children coached make continuous progress in reading.

One to One Coaches make a difference each week by helping children in first through third-grade practice reading, gain self-confidence, and love reading. One to One: Practicing Reading and Math and Parents as Partners are programs of the NKY Education Council.

Email nkyeducationcouncil@gmail.com for more information. Or sign up here.

