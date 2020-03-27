Local small business owners hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions share their stories in emotional video















The novel 2019 coronavirus (COVID-19) has had a devastating impact on our region, the country, and, in fact, the world.

Perhaps nothing has been hit harder than the region’s small businesses. Many of the owners of these small, independent restaurants, bars, breweries and other companies, have overcome long odds to achieve some level of success.

Even in good times, small businesses often operate on thin margins and rely on repeat business and regular customers to support themselves, their employees, their families and their extended families.

Last week, while practicing social distancing, Harris Media Co., also a locally owned small business, went out into the community to find out how some of these people who have become part of the fabric of our region, are weathering the pandemic.

You will recognize most of them, and their struggles might pull at your heartstrings. Below the video, the company websites are listed, so you can reach out to support them, if you so choose.

Last week, while practicing social distancing, we took the time to interview fellow small businesses and get their take on how the devastation that is the Coronavirus is affecting their businesses. It production was enlightening, joyful, and devastating. If you are willing and able to support these amazing people and their businesses, please do so by sharing this video and also by reaching out via their websites. Carabello CoffeeImages By SadieJapps Since 1879Braxton Brewing CompanyCoreStrongLibby’s Southern ComfortMegan Noll PhotographyC-90MalloryALBA Beauty StudioNeltner Small BatchCamp Springs Tavern Posted by Harris Media Co on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

