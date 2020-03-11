Kids Voting NKY to feature governors Steve Beshear, Ernie Fletcher at annual luncheon April 21















Kids Voting Northern Kentucky is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that exists to teach young people the importance of voting and help them develop the habit of voting. On Election Day, future voters go to the polls with their parents and cast their votes in a mock election at a Kids Voting booth.

During the last presidential election, more than 11,000 Northern Kentucky children cast a special Kids Voting ballot at actual voting precincts. Additionally, dozens of students volunteered to assemble ballot boxes, work polls and count the votes.

Kids Voting’s Civic Leadership Awards luncheon is a fund-raiser where we present our highest honor – the Civic Leadership Award – to a citizen of Boone, Campbell or Kenton County for exemplary leadership in the public arena.

Former recipients are former Kenton County Judge Executive Ralph Drees, Congressman Ken Lucas, former Kentucky Secretary of State Trey Grayson, Campbell County Clerk Jack Snodgrass, retired Kenton County Board of Education Superintendent Tim Hanner, Judge Karen Thomas, Holly and Eric Specht for their work with NKY Hates Heroin, former First Lady Jane Beshear and James and Rachel Votruba.



This year Kids Voting NKY moves to a new format in which former Governors Steve Beshear and Ernie Fletcher will have open discussion about the state of politics and the ongoing need to educate young people about the importance of voting.

The Future Civic Leadership Awards will be given to high school students.



Governor Steven L. Beshear has spent his life in public service in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, serving as a state legislator, attorney general, lieutenant governor, and, from 2008 to 2015, as its 61st governor. A native of Dawson Springs in Hopkins County, Beshear served in the U.S. Army Reserves and later practiced as an attorney. He and his wife, Jane, have been married for over 50 years. They have three grandchildren and two sons, including Kentucky’s current and 63rd governor, Andy Beshear.



Governor Ernie Fletcher is a Fighter pilot, board-certified physician, statesman, and healthcare visionary, Ernie Fletcher was elected in 1998 to the first of three consecutive terms in the United States House of Representatives. In 2003 he was elected the 60th Governor of Kentucky. As Founder of the Fletcher Group, Ernie continues a legacy of innovative public service that promises to extend the company’s unique model of “Recovery Ecosystems” to states across the country.



The luncheon will be held Tuesday, April 21 at the St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center in Erlanger. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at Noon. The Awards program wraps up by 1:30 p.m.



Tickets are $50 a person. VIP tables are available and include 8 tickets.

Sponsorships are also available.

Please contact KidsVotingNorthernKentucky@gmail.com for additional information.