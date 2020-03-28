KET provides free learning-at-home toolkit for families, educators in response to COVID-19 outbreak















In response to the urgent need for at-home learning resources while Kentucky schools are closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, KET has created an online toolkit for families and educators at KET.org/learnathome.

The toolkit provides families free high-quality educational resources for children of all ages.

Educators can also visit this site to find helpful tips for making learning from home successful and to be directed to the thousands of instructional resources available through PBS LearningMedia.

“With students at home, we know teachers, parents and caregivers are doing their best to keep everyone learning,” said Shae Hopkins, KET executive director and CEO. “We’re here to help with educational resources for students of all ages. Education is at the heart of our mission, and we’re here to serve Kentuckians during this crucial time.”

For parents and caregivers seeking trustworthy, easy-to-use instructional resources, KET.org/learnathome features collections for PreK-third grade, grades 4-8, and grades 9-12.

The PreK-third grade collection features learning resources from PBS KIDS, including information on all the ways families can access the 24/7 KET PBS KIDS channel on air and online. There’s also information on the many free apps and games that facilitate learning alongside each PBS KIDS program. In addition, the collection provides resources for specific grade and subject levels.

The collections for grades 4-8 and 9-12 include information and resources from PBS LearningMedia, a free repository of classroom resources used by Kentucky educators. KET is encouraging parents to also use this free resource, which organizes lessons, video clips, and activities by grade level and subject area in an easy-to-use website that doesn’t require registration.

In addition, beginning March 30, KET’s normal weekday program lineup that airs on the main KET channel from 7/6 am to 5/4 pm will be replaced with a special lineup containing programming specific to at-home learning for PreK-third grade, grades 4-8, and grades 9-12. More information about that schedule change will be available later this week.

