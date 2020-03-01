Kentucky State Police undertake two-week statewide enforcement blitz targeting aggressive drivers















The Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division announced on Friday the start of a two-week statewide enforcement blitz targeting aggressive driving behaviors and encouraging all drivers to share the road.

“Many preventable crashes result from unsafe driving behavior such as speeding, distracted driving and following too close. Oftentimes, we see this on our highways when motorists and commercial vehicle drivers struggle to share the road,” said Sergeant Jason Morris.

For this reason, KSP kicked off the Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks blitz, or “TACT,” on Saturday.

The enforcement effort will target drivers of both passenger cars and commercial vehicles who exhibit aggressive behaviors such as improper lanes changes, speeding, following too closely, not leaving enough space to pass and failure to yield the right-of-way.

In 2019, there were 6,147 crashes involving commercial trucks on Kentucky roadways resulting in 88 deaths.

Overall, the number of highway deaths down slightly this year at 77 as of February 26, compared to 103 at the same time last year, according to KSP figures. Occupants of commercial vehicles totaled eight of the deaths, out of 67 total motor vehicle fatalities. Of the remaining ten deaths, nine of them were pedestrians who were struck by a vehicle and one was on a motorcycle.



Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division Director, Major Nathan Day, said the agency will use social media, radio and other forms of public outreach to educate the public on the dangers of aggressive driving.

“Along with high visibility enforcement, we will use media outreach to educate drivers,” says Day. “It’s not about writing tickets – It’s about saving lives and at the end of the day, we want everyone to arrive to their destination safely.”

TACT enforcement and public information efforts are funded by a grant from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.



Kentucky State Police