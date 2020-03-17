Kentucky Legal Food Frenzy extended through April 3 to address regional food banks’ increased need















Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the Kentucky Bar Association Young Lawyers Division today announced the extension of the Kentucky Legal Food Frenzy initiative and encouraged Kentuckians to support the Commonwealth’s regional food banks in response to increased need resulting from the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic.

The Legal Food Frenzy is traditionally a statewide food and fund drive competition among Kentucky’s legal community to support Feeding Kentucky, the statewide network of food banks. However, in order to support food banks during the pandemic, the Food Frenzy initiative will expand to offer all Kentuckians a chance to donate online by visiting KyFoodFrenzy.com/donate.

Originally scheduled to end on March 14, the fundraiser will now run through April 3.

“In light of developments related to COVID-19, now more than ever, we have an obligation to ensure that all Kentuckians, especially our seniors and children, have sufficient access to nutritious food,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “I challenge every Kentuckian to join our hunger relief efforts for the Commonwealth’s most vulnerable by donating online to support Kentucky’s regional food banks through the Legal Food Frenzy initiative.”

“While social distancing is necessary to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, closed schools and senior centers also means the food supply for some of our most vulnerable citizens is being disrupted,” said Zachary Horn, Chair of the Young Lawyers Division.

“This is creating additional strain on our foodbanks. In order to help mitigate this effect and show our neighbors that social distancing doesn’t mean a lack of social support, we are extending the Legal Food Frenzy through April 3 and opening participation up to the general public. Please encourage friends and family to donate food and funds to support hungry Kentuckians!”

“With K-12 schools closing, replacing lost school meals is just one piece of a large food insecurity challenge facing our communities,” said Tamara Sandberg, Executive Director of Feeding Kentucky. “Displaced workers will likely lose wages and experience shortages in their food budgets, and seniors accustomed to eating at senior centers may be isolated in their homes. We are grateful for our generous legal community for helping keep shelves at food banks and food pantries fully stocked during this challenging time.”

Since 2017, The Legal Food Frenzy has raised, in both food and funds, the equivalent of over 1 million meals for Kentuckians.