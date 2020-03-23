Kenton County Parks remain open with restrictions; ‘Big Blue Recycle Bin’ program suspended















Kenton County Parks are currently open to the public for passive recreation, but, due to COVID-19 (coronavirus), shelter houses, and playground equipment are closed until further notice.

All park restrooms remain closed from the winter season (port-o-lets are available), but please plan accordingly with hand sanitizer.

Passive recreation includes hiking, fishing, biking, wildlife observation and walking. All programs continue to be canceled until further notice. For a list of parks, click here.

While visiting public spaces, social distancing must be practiced in order to protect against the spread of COVID-19. For this to work, people need to maintain six feet of distance in all public spaces. If you do not feel well, we encourage you to stay home.

For the safety of our park workers, please leave no trash and take all of your belongings.

Additionally, we recommend that use of our parks should be done by groups of less than 10 people together. Please use extra caution, follow CDC guidelines on washing hands, social distancing, and other precautionary measures. If you are sick and not feeling well, please stay home.

The Kenton County Parks & Recreation Office is closed to the general public. Parks staff is still responding to citizen’s requests and can be reached at (859) 525-7529 or by email: parks.recreation@kentoncounty.org.

Recycling program suspended

Due to the growing public health impacts of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), Kenton County Public Works is suspending the “Big Blue Recycle Bin” recycling program in Kenton County.

Kenton County began pulling its bins from their locations today. The safety and health of those involved in the program was a leading factor in this decision.

The Kenton County Public Works Campus is closed to the general public until further notice. To obtain a Trash Voucher, visit the website. Residents may also contact the office at (859) 392-1920 for assistance.

Several Kenton County Fiscal Court departments may be experiencing a change in office availability. For a full list, visit the website.

Visit kentoncounty.org for the most up-to-date information regarding closures and services.

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, click here

