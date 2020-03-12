Kenton County Parks hosts NKY Bluebird Trail Monitors meeting/training, Spring Break Mini Camp















Kenton County Parks & Recreation will host a NestWatch training for its NKY Bluebird Trail Monitors on Saturday, March 21, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Kenton County Public Works (420 Independence Station Road, Independence).

A light lunch will be served.

This fun, informative meeting is for those interested in our feathered friends. It is for those that volunteer and those that are interested in volunteering to help monitor the Northern Kentucky Bluebird Trail nestboxes during the breeding season.

In Kentucky, that’s from late-March and into August. Learn to safely and properly monitor bird nests and contribute towards the conservation and study of birds. Maybe even become a monitor for some of the nest boxes located in Kenton County’s parks.

Chrisula Stone, NKY Bluebird Trail Monitor and NestWatch Coordinator, will present the training.

It will begin with an introduction and talk with pictures about the Eastern Bluebird and other cavity-nesting birds. You’ll hear about the purpose and benefits of the NKY Bluebird Trail and explanation of the tasks of a nest box monitor, along with some of the joys and yes, heartbreaks of nest box monitoring.

Monitors generally work in teams of two and record their observations for a series of nestboxes, noting such data as first nest-building activity and which species is using the nestbox.

Each monitor will receive a packet of information and instructions on being a monitor.

Reserve your spot today through the online registration system here, by March 17.

Spring Break Mini Camp

Join Kenton County Parks & Recreation and the Kenton County Public Library on April 7 & 8 at Lincoln Ridge Park in Independence (Shelter House 3) for Spring Break Mini Camp.

This event is intended for children in grades 1-6 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

There will be activities related to trees, recycling, climate change, and more. There will be lots of hands-on learning, crafts, and games. Register between March 1 to April 3. Attend either day or both (activities will be different each day).

Reserve your spot today through the online registration system here.

Lincoln Ridge Park is located at 420 Independence Station Rd., Independence.

Contact Jennifer Beach at (859) 962 – 4143, jennifer.beach@kentonlibrary.org or Rhonda Ritzi, (859) 525 – PLAY (7529), rhonda.ritzi@kentoncounty.org for questions.

For news of upcoming programs, activities, and events to be held in Kenton County’s parks, call the Parks & Recreation office at (859) 525-PLAY (7529), visit the website, or follow Kenton County Parks & Recreation on Facebook @KentonCountyParks.

