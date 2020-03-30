Kenton County Fiscal Court meetings now virtual, with live broadcast, chance to submit questions















Due to the growing public health impacts of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), Kenton County Fiscal Court meetings will no longer be held in person and will instead be held virtually. Meetings will be broadcasted live here, during the scheduled meeting time.

The next Fiscal Court Meeting is being held on March 31, at 5:30 p.m. To view the agenda, click here.

Fiscal Court Meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m.

Visit the calendar for all future meeting dates: https://www.kentoncounty.org/calendar.aspx

The Telecommunications Board of NKY provides live video footage. The meeting will be available online or, for residents of Kenton County, on channel TBNK 204 (Spectrum) or 816 (Cincinnati Bell Fioptics).

Agenda related public comments and questions can be submitted to the Fiscal Court Clerk, Sue Kaiser, at Sue.Kaiser@KentonCounty.org. Questions and comments must be submitted by noon on Tuesday, March 31st for presentation at the meeting that evening.

For questions regarding this change, please contact the Fiscal Court administration office at (859) 392-1400 or email Kaiser.

Kentuckians can find regular updates and resources including more information about when to seek medical attention and courses of action for those in counties with positive cases at kycovid19.ky.gov. They are also urged to visit cdc.gov/coronavirus for up-to-date information. Kentuckians who want advice can call the state hotline at 1.800.722.5725 or call their local health care provider.

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, visit https://nkyhealth.org/individual-orfamily/health-alerts/coronavirus/ or follow the NKYHD on Facebook (@nkyhealth) and Twitter (@nkyhealth).

Kenton County Office of the Judge/Executive