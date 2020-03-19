KCTCS moves to online instruction through March 27; most personnel to work remotely















The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is moving to online instruction beginning today through March 27. All lab classes have been postponed until then as well. Labs will resume near the end of the term.

The majority of personnel will work remotely during this time. However, all colleges are open with limited staff and limited access to certain areas. Three colleges are on spring break this week and will begin online classes and telework when they return.

Other processes colleges are following include:

• Nursing and allied health clinicals will be at the discretion of the college and their partners.

• Student services will be offered virtually or in a limited fashion on campus with limited staffing.

• All travel has been halted for staff members, including visits to other KCTCS colleges and the Versailles office.

The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff are our top priorities during this unprecedented health event. KCTCS leadership will continue to monitor the fast-changing situation related to COVID-19 and follow guidance from local, state and national leaders.

Before March 27, leadership will determine if it is safe to return to regular instruction with staff on campus or to continue online coursework and telework for staff.