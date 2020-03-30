KCTCS’ 16 colleges will continue to offer online/remote classes through the end of semester















The 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) are committed to maintaining the health and safety of their students, faculty and staff.

That’s why all colleges will continue to offer online/remote classes through the last day of instruction, which is May 2, and will use online/remote assessment during the regular final exam week of May 4–10.

Additionally, employees will continue to work remotely through at least April 17 in accordance with Gov. Beshear’s recommendation. Because of the fluidity of this unprecedented health event, this date could change.

KCTCS leadership, which includes the presidents of the 16 colleges, has decided to postpone spring commencement. Dates for each college’s commencement will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We understand the need to delay commencement is disappointing to our students who have worked hard and made personal sacrifices to successfully complete their college programs,” KCTCS President Jay K. Box said.

“I ask for their patience and understanding as we work through these challenging times.”

KCTCS will continue to assess when each college can fully reopen its facilities to students and the public and return to normal operations. The 16 colleges will follow the guidance from the Governor’s Office and the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) in any systemwide decision.

For the most current information on how KCTCS is responding to COVID-19, click here.