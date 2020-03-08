Hebron resident to be honored as the 2020 Volunteer of the Year at the JDRF Cincinnatians of the Year Gala















Susan Mustian, a Hebron resident and community volunteer, has been selected as the 2020 Cynthia Marver Marmer Volunteer of the Year for JDRF Southwest Ohio.

She will be honored at the Cincinnatians of the Year Gala, a black-tie event which will be held Saturday, May 9 at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

The event draws more than 850 community and business leaders from the greater Cincinnati area each year. In 2019 it raised $1.6 million, making it one of the premier nonprofit fundraising galas in the tri-state, and among JDRF chapters across the country.

This year’s theme of “Don’t Stop Believin’” will incorporate various elements of the 80’s, including; arcade games, live music, and an authentic replica of the DeLorean from Back to the Future.

JDRF’s mission is very personal to Mustian, as she has lived with type 1 diabetes (T1D) for more than 34 years. Mustian is undeniably deserving of the Cynthia Marver Marmer Volunteer of the Year award.

She is a key volunteer leader for JDRF Southwest Ohio, having served on the board of directors for six years, including as board president and now chair of the Board of Chancellors.

This will mark Mustian’s 11th year of service on the Cincinnatians of the Year Gala planning committee where she has taken on many lead roles over the years, including overall chair.

In addition to her service to JDRF, Mustian also volunteers her time to other community causes including the University of Kentucky Alumni Association both on a local and national level.

Mustian was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) in 1986.

“At first, I wasn’t overly concerned because I thought my diabetes wouldn’t be difficult to manage,” Mustian said. “Those initial instincts, though, were definitely wrong.”

She quickly learned that T1D management requires attention 24 hours a day, even while sleeping.

Initially, Mustian was hesitant to get involved with JDRF, as it was difficult to do something that impacts her personally. However, JDRF Southwest Ohio Executive Director Melissa Newman knew that Mustian would be an incredible asset to the Board and extended a personal invitation.

Hesitantly, Mustian got involved with JDRF, both for herself and also in support of her brother, who also lives with T1D. She was then invited to a Gala committee strategy meeting.

“At the first meeting I was introduced to some long-term gala volunteers and immediately felt included,” Mustian said. “They were so welcoming and truly made me feel a part of the family.”

Since her diagnosis, treatment for T1D has come a long way, particularly in the realm of technology.

“Just this year, the second ever artificial pancreas system was released,” said Newman. “This technology allows a person’s insulin pump to communicate with their continuous glucose monitor. Together, using a predictive modeling algorithm, a person with T1D can realize significantly greater control of their blood glucose levels.”

Mustian just started wearing this new technology, called the Tandem Control-IQ system, and she credits this significant improvement in her diabetes control to the work of JDRF.

“Without the incredible volunteer and fundraising efforts of JDRF, we wouldn’t have amazing technology like the artificial pancreas,” Mustian said. “This device has changed my life, and I am thankful for JDRF for making it happen.”

The Cynthia Marver Marmer Volunteer of the Year is named is honor and memory of a long-term volunteer who was one of the founders the JDRF Southwest Ohio chapter.

JDRF is the world’s leading funder for type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, and each year the Southwest Ohio chapter, which covers 43 counties in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

Each year, the chapter raises approximately $3.6M to fund research to cure T1D, which is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks and destroys certain cells in the pancreas.

In addition to the Volunteer of the Year award, JDRF will also at the gala present the Cincinnatians of the Year honor to Liza and Albert Smitherman of Jostin Construction.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online or by contacting JDRF Southwest Ohio at 513-793-3223. Tickets are $250 and sponsorships start at $2,500.

