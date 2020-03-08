Gov. Beshear announces three additional individuals in Kentucky test positive for Novel Coronavirus















Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced three additional people in Kentucky have tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to four in the state.

The latest cases are in Jefferson and Fayette counties with a second person diagnosed in Harrison County. All four patients are in isolation.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Governor Beshear Gives a Corona Virus Update

Gov. Beshear confirmed the three additional cases after health officials received the positive test results late Sunday. With those cases being confirmed Sunday afternoon, no additional information is available at this time on the latest patients.

Leaders from the affected communities will join Gov. Beshear in Frankfort at 8:45 a.m. Monday to share the latest information with Kentuckians. The governor spoke to Kentuckians on Facebook live Sunday evening to keep people informed on the latest developments in the state.

“We want to make sure Kentuckians have the information they need to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Gov. Beshear. “While we do have additional cases, which we expected with the way this coronavirus has spread across the nation and world, Kentuckians should know the risk remains relatively low and they should not panic. We can all take proactive steps to reduce the risk of exposure for ourselves, our loved ones and our communities.”

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the state has received results for 21 tests with 17 of those being negative.

The Governor said additional positive tests should be expected.

“We are ready for this,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have been preparing with every minute that we have to make sure we can respond and respond appropriately.”

Gov. Beshear confirmed the first case on Friday and declared a state of emergency to ensure the state had all necessary resources to respond. The initial patient, who is from Harrison County, is being treated in isolation at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center. The patient was first treated at Harrison Memorial Hospital.

Gov. Beshear has been in constant contact with local officials and with Dr. Steven Stack, Commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH), within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS), and CHFS Acting Secretary Eric Friedlander.

More information

For additional information, including guidance for those at risk, click here.

Kentuckians can visit kycovid19.ky.gov and cdc.gov/coronavirus for up-to-date information on those impacted by the virus.

Office of the Governor