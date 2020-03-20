GCF, United Way and partners are activating a COVID-19 Regional Response Fund to address critical needs















In response to the rapidly evolving coronavirus pandemic, Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF) and United Way of Greater Cincinnati, in partnership with Procter & Gamble, bi3, Fifth Third Foundation, The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Foundation and The Scripps Howard Foundation, have activated a cross-sector regional response to quickly address the critical needs of our community.

“This is a time of unprecedented crisis and we are committed to helping the community right now,” said Moira Weir, President/CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati. “This rapid response fund exists to support the agencies that are doing the hard work of helping people immediately and we’ll continue to find ways to help in the days and weeks ahead.”

The Fund will support those in our communities who are most disproportionately affected by – and most vulnerable to – the health, economic, education, housing and social impacts of the crisis.

“The partnership between GCF and UWGC is powerful. Our collective resources and reach will ensure the most ample, effective, and efficient philanthropic response. I am so inspired by our generous donors and their unwavering commitment to our community, said Ellen Katz, President/CEO of Greater Cincinnati Foundation. We invite you to join us. Your support is critical for our neighbors in need. No gift is too small. Now is the time.”

By leveraging trusted partnerships, the Fund will provide timely, agile support to local and regional nonprofit organizations, both large and community-based, to address issues of:

Food insecurity

Housing and shelter

Medical response

Childcare and Eldercare

“We are asking our community – each and every one of us – to come together to support the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund,” said David Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Procter & Gamble. “Our community has a track record of exceptional generosity. In moments like this, our unity is our strength.”

To contribute to the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, please visit the website, text RAPID to 91999 or call 513-241-2880.