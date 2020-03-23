Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants now offering milk, produce items, cereals and more — drive thru, delivery















Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants are now offering milk, produce items and more.

Big Boy’s Market items are now available through Frischs.com, carryout, drive-thru and delivery. Order them along with favorites like Big Boys, onion rings and shakes from the Frisch’s Big Boy menu.

“Frisch’s Big Boy is here for you in these challenging times,” said Jason Vaughn, president and CEO of Frisch’s Big Boy.

Here’s what you’ll find at Big Boy’s Market:

·Half gallons of milk and chocolate milk

·Breads (white, rye, whole wheat, 12 grain, buns)

·12-count dinner rolls

·Soft shell tortillas

·Five-pound bag of sugar

·Single-serve cereals (Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs)

·Produce (celery stalks, tomatoes, broccoli, red onions)

·20-ounce Frisch’s Big Boy ketchup

·20-ounce French’s Classic yellow mustard

·Four-pound container of Frisch’s Big Boy tuna salad

·Two-liter bottles of select Coca-Cola products

·20-ounce bottles of Dasani Purified Water and Coca-Cola products

·Single rolls of bathroom tissue, limit four per order

Menu may vary by location. Offer may be for a limited time. Frisch’s Big Boy dining rooms remain closed due to government orders closing all restaurants due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

From Frisch’s Big Boy