Four new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky; it’s important to keep up social distancing















As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, four additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Kentucky, for 23 total cases.

There are 14 cases in Kenton County, 4 cases in Campbell County and 5 cases in Boone County. It is important to remember that while cases will continue to be identified in Northern Kentucky through testing, there are more individuals in our community with symptoms who have COVID-19, but have not been tested.

“These are challenging times, but we need to keep up the good social distancing to fight COVID-19,” says Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health.

We all need to make sure we are taking these actions:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water, and keep your hands away from your face.

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Avoid being within six feet of others (social distancing). Weather permitting, spending time outside is recommended, but only if you are able to maintain distance from others.

• Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

At this time, there are a very limited number of tests available, and health care providers and systems are carefully determining who needs to be tested.

If you develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, stay home and call your health care provider. If it is a medical emergency, call 9-1-1. If you are ill and in isolation at home, learn how to prevent the spread of the virus in your home here.

For individuals with no or mild symptoms, testing is not recommended.

NKY Health has been actively responding to the COVID-19 crisis for months. It continues to provide guidance and collaborate with local officials, health care providers, first responders, schools, businesses, social service agencies, and others, as well as respond to a high volume of questions from the public.

It is also coordinating the distribution of personal protective equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile to health care providers and first responders.

Additionally, staff track testing conducted throughout Northern Kentucky, and provide instructions to contacts who have had exposures to cases.

NKY Health continues to work with other response agencies and Northern Kentucky residents to take the actions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

For more information, visit our COVID-19 page on www.nkyhealth.org or www.kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call Kentucky’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

The Governor’s press releases are available here.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department provides public health services to more than 400,000 residents of Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton Counties, with a goal of preventing disease, promoting wellness and protecting against health threats.

