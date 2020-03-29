First COVID-19 related death in Northern Kentucky; governor reports 92 new cases statewide















Staff report

The first patient identified with COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky has died. The patient, a resident of Kenton County, was over 60 years of age and had underlying medical issues.

“Our thoughts go out to their loved ones during this very difficult time,” states Dr. Lynne Saddler, director of the Northern Kentucky Health Department. “This sad event underscores our message now more than ever – all Northern Kentuckians need to maintain social distancing and stay healthy at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, three additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Kentucky, for a total of 26 cases.

There have been 16 in Kenton County, 5 in Boone County, 4 in Campbell County and 1 in Grant County. For more information on COVID-19 activity in Northern Kentucky, click here.

Gov. Beshear announced 92 new COVID-19 cases in the state, the biggest one-day jump yet. Nine deaths have been confirmed.

“This is why we have social distancing,” the Governor said. “This is a virus that spreads like wildfire. So, yes we are going to see more cases in Kentucky.

The total cases in Kentucky reached 394, with nine deaths.

Kentucky has received federal disaster designation that will provide additional funding for the Commonwealth’s response to the pandemic. Some examples of services covered include emergency medical care, medical sheltering, personal protective gear, law enforcement, and communications, as well as the purchase and distribution of food, water, ice, medicine, and other consumable supplies.

In particular, it provides a variety of assistance and hope to Kentuckians whose livelihoods have been harmed by the outbreak and response. It also raises the maximum weekly benefit by $600, increases benefit weeks by 13 additional weeks, funds unemployment insurance for individuals not typically eligible and finally allows states to expand workshare programs, the Governor said.

The Governor also asked that Kentuckians avoid unnecessary travel to Tennessee.

In Northern Kentucky, cases will continue to be identified through testing, but there are even more people in the community who are ill at home. Some with symptoms associated with COVID-19 (fever, coughing and difficulty breathing) are being evaluated by their health care provider through telehealth visits.

Even without testing, a health care provider can tell a patient if they think they have COVID-19 and will give instructions for care: Those with milder symptoms must stay home, avoid others, take fever-reducing medications, and practice infection control at home. If symptoms become more serious, they should seek emergency care.

At this time, availability of tests is limited, and health care providers and systems are carefully determining who needs to be tested. For those with no or mild symptoms, testing is not recommended.

If you develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, stay home and call your health care provider. If it is a medical emergency, call 9-1-1. If you are ill and in isolation at home, learn how to prevent the spread of the virus in your home here.

For more information, visit our COVID-19 page on www.nkyhealth.org or www.kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call Kentucky’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725. The Governor’s press releases are available here: https://governor.ky.gov/news

