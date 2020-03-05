Eye Health: Protect your eyes from too much screen time; here are tips to avoid strain from the experts















A recent study found that the average office worker spends 1,700 hours per year in front of a computer screen. And that doesn’t include our addiction to phones and other digital devices.

All this screen time has led to an increase in complaints of eye strain, dry eye, headaches and insomnia.

During Workplace Eye Wellness Month in March, the Kentucky Academy of Eye Physicians and Surgeons and the American Academy of Ophthalmology are offering tips to desk workers everywhere whose eyes may need relief from too much screen time.

Why does computer use strain the eyes more than reading print material?

Mainly because people tend to blink less while using computers. Focusing the eyes on computer screens or other digital displays has been shown to reduce a person’s blink rate by a third to a half, which tends to dry out the eyes. We also tend to view digital devices at less than ideal distances or angles.

You don’t need to buy expensive computer glasses to get relief. In fact, a study published last month concluded that blue light filters are no more effective at reducing the symptoms of digital eye strain than a neutral filter. Instead, try altering your environment with these simple tips:

• Keep your distance. The eyes actually have to work harder to see close up than far away. Try keeping the monitor or screen at arm’s length, about 25 inches away. Position the screen so your eye gaze is slightly downward.

• Reduce glare. Glass screens can produce glare that can aggravate the eye. Try using a matte screen filter.

• Adjust lighting. If a screen is much brighter than the surrounding light, your eyes have to work harder to see. Adjust your room lighting and try increasing the contrast on your screen to reduce eye strain.

• Give your eyes a break. Remember to blin and follow the 20-20-20 rule. Take a break every 20 minutes by looking at an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Looking into the distance allows your eyes to relax.

• Keep eyes moist. Keep artificial tears at hand to help lubricate your eyes when they feel dry. Consider using a desktop humidifier. Office buildings have humidity-controlled environments that suck moisture out of the air. In winter, heaters on high can further dry your eyes.

• Stop using devices before bed. There is evidence that blue light may affect the body’s circadian rhythm, our natural wake and sleep cycle. During the day, blue light wakes us up and stimulates us. So, too much blue light exposure late at night from your phone or other devices may make it harder to get to sleep. Limit screen time one to two hours before bedtime. Use nighttime settings on devices and computers that minimize blue light exposure.

“Eyestrain can be frustrating. But it usually isn’t serious and goes away once you rest your eyes or take other steps to reduce your eye discomfort,” said Dianna L. Seldomridge, M.D., clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology. “If these tips don’t work for you, you may have an underlying eye problem, such as eye muscle imbalance or uncorrected vision, which can cause or worsen computer eyestrain.”

“As we as a society have become more dependent on computers, phones, and other digital devices the complaint of eye strain is becoming increasingly more frequent,” said Lucy Franklin, M.D., an ophthalmologist at the University of Kentucky. “Thankfully, the issue – which is typically related to dry eye – can generally be remedied by following simple steps starting with taking adequate breaks from screens throughout the day. If simple steps don’t help, it’s always important to have your eyes examined for other underlying problems.”

Those experiencing consistently dry red eyes or eye pain should visit an ophthalmologist, a physician specializing in medical and surgical eye care.

Find more information about eye health and how to protect your eyes on the Academy’s EyeSmart website.

Kentucky Academy of Eye Physicians and Surgeons