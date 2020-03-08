Early Childhood Festival returns to the Boone County Public Library Main branch in Burlington















Join Boone County Public Library for the 16th Annual Early Childhood Festival on Saturday, March 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, Kentucky.

More than 30 vendors will be at the festival with children’s activities and information on services for little ones and their families. Parents and Caregivers can talk to representatives from preschools, music classes, sports programs and other organizations that support early childhood development.

Free developmental screenings for children from ages two months to five years will be offered at the Library. A screening allows parents to catch problems early and provide reassurance that their child is acting, playing, or speaking in ways that are expected at different ages.

At the end of the screening, parents will have a good understanding of what developmental milestones have been reached, what to expect next, and what activities can be done at home to support their child’s development. They will also find out if their child would benefit from additional services and where to find these resources.

The Lions Club will be offering free walk-in vision screenings for all ages, beginning as early as 6 months.

The Early Childhood Festival will have activities for the whole family, including:

*Juggler

*Live animals from Cool Critters (10:30-11:30 a.m.)

*Face painting

*Tales, the Library Dragon

*STEM-focused play-area for preschoolers

*Craft stations

*Door prizes, generously donated by festival vendors

For more information, click here or call 859-342-BOOK (2665)

