Duke Energy Foundation awards $50,000 rapid response grants locally related to COVID-19















Duke Energy has awarded $50,000 to the local community as part of its rapid response grants for community needs in the region during the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

Grants focused on three key areas: the elderly, schools, and the homeless.

“We recognize the immediate, critical needs in our communities which include access to meals and medicine. We’re focused on helping those organizations that are working diligently to aid our more vulnerable neighbors and their families,” said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky.



A $20,000 grant was given to the Council on Aging for Southwest Ohio. The money will be used to fund its meal program, which typically feeds area seniors. Since the pandemic began the number of requests for help is growing daily.

“Thanks to Duke Energy’s grant we are able to offer meals to help protect our most vulnerable audience, our seniors,” said Suzanne Burke, president/CEO, Council on Aging. “With strict guidelines for our seniors to stay home, the need for meal delivery has increased. The $20,000 donation from Duke Energy will help meet this need, and in turn, help keep seniors at home, reducing their risk for the virus.”



Additional grants to be used primarily to purchase bulk food supplies include:



• $10,000 donation to NKY Aging and Disability Resource Center

• $8,000 to NKY schools (Covington, Newport, River Cities- Ludlow, Bellevue, Dayton)

• $5,000 donation to Broken Bus Ministry

• $5,000 donation to Cincinnati Public Schools

• $5,000 donation to St. Vincent DePaul (charitable pharmacy)



To learn more about Duke Energy’s response to the COVID-19 virus, please visit the company webpage.