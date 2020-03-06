Dayton residents go from food trucks to new Galactic Fried Chicken restaurant, now open on Sixth Avenue















Galactic Fried Chicken is the new restaurant that just opened at 624 Sixth Ave. in Dayton. Owners Shane Coffey and his wife Kathy McDonald are Dayton residents and have been operating food trucks in the region for the past several years.

The Galactic Fried Chicken food trucks has been generating raves around the region, and now they’re ready to open Galactic Fried Chicken as a stand-alone restaurant.

As you can assume from their name, Galactic Fried Chicken serves fried chicken, chicken tenders, wraps, and sandwiches, along with a variety of sides ranging from mac and cheese, coleslaw, fries, and salads. And from what we hear, Galactic Chicken it “Out of this World!

“Galactic Fried Chicken joins our growing list of new businesses that have been attracted to Dayton through our Commercial Community Advantage Program. There is a lot of excitement in the community about all the new businesses opening in Dayton, and we look forward to having even more ribbon cuttings soon,” said Dayton Mayor Ben Baker.

City of Dayton