Covington Independent’s Alternative Program named a program of distinction for 5th time by KDE















For the fifth time, the alternative program of Covington Independent Public Schools is being recognized for its high-quality educational services.

The program has been designated an Alternative Program of Distinction by the Kentucky Department of Education.

“We have a great team and we try to improve our program every year by thinking out of the box, and making sure our students are getting what they need to be successful in life,’’ said Lorie Duffy, principal of the Transformational Learning Center.

Covington’s alternative programs also include Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky, Covington Alternative to Suspension, Computer Based Learning Program and the Covington Adult High School.

A review team from the KDE deemed the program exemplary after onsite visits.

Superintendent Alvin Garrison said he is proud of Mrs. Duffy and her staff.

“This designation demonstrates that the work of our alternative programs is beneficial in multiple ways,’’ Garrison said. “Not only are we helping our students to succeed, but the fashion in which we are doing it is among the best in the state. Congratulations.”



Covington Independent Public Schools