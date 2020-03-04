Covington City Commission to support reorganization of Kentucky Retirement Systems















By Ryan Clark

NKyTribune reporter

Commissioners have placed a resolution to support the reorganization of the state’s retirement systems on their consent agenda for next week’s legislative meeting.

The resolution, brought to Covington’s attention by the nonprofit Kentucky League of Cities, would support House Bill 484 to reorganize Kentucky Retirement Systems — which proponents of the bill say would address a perceived lack of representation for counties. As it is, only six of the 17 members of the KRS Board of Trustees represent the CERS, or County Employees Retirement System.

“It is in the best interest of the City of Covington and its employees that the CERS functions in an affordable and actuarially sound manner,” the resolution states.

Commissioners heard the proposal at their regularly-scheduled caucus meeting Tuesday night.

The bill would create a CERS board and another board to represent the Kentucky Employees and State Police systems.

Cities like Florence, Edgewood and Elizabethtown have also passed resolutions in support of the bill.

“Now therefore, be it resolved,” the resolution reads, “that the Mayor and City Commissioners of the City of Covington supports House Bill 484 and calls upon the General Assembly and legislators representing this community to pass the measure to reorganize the KRS and create an independent CERS Board of Trustees.”

The resolution will be on the consent agenda during next week’s legislative meeting.

Also Tuesday:

City will hear first reading of ‘Conversion Therapy’ ordinance

Commissioners will have a first reading next week on a proposed Conversion Therapy ordinance.

In February, Commissioner Shannon Smith referenced an Internet story where Louisville pastor Rev. Jason Crosby advocated for Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky, a grassroots organization encouraging the making of Conversion Therapy — or the unscientific belief that someone can be transformed from homosexual to heterosexual — illegal in cities throughout the state.

At the time, 19 states and dozens of cities across the United States — including Cincinnati — had banned the idea of Conversion Therapy so far, and Smith proposed that Covington be the next.

“Conversion therapists use a variety of shaming, emotionally traumatic or physically painful stimuli to make their victims associate those stimuli with their LGBTQ identities,” the Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky website reads.

Raised with no objection, Smith said Conversion Therapy had “no place” in Covington.

The ordinance will need a second reading and vote before it is adopted, which could occur near the end of March.

Employment updates

The police department asked for approval to hire Alex Turner as a Covington Police Officer

Administration asked for approval to hire Keegan Johnson as an IT Support Specialist

Public Works asked for approval to change employment status from part-time to full-time for Community Services Clerk Lori Hill

All will be on the consent agenda Tuesday.

Hudson resigns

Procurement Officer Allison Hudson is resigning after eight years, and Finance Director Muhammed Owusu said she will be missed. He did, however, say they will try to hire for the position as soon as possible.

Etc.

Janet Creekmore will be appointed to the Urban Design Review Board.

Commissioner Denny Bowman was absent Tuesday night due to illness.

The next regularly scheduled Covington Commission meeting will be a legislative meeting held at 6 p.m., March 10, 2020, at the Covington City Hall at 20 West Pike St.

Contact the Northern Kentucky Tribune at news@nkytrib.com