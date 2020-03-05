Coppin’s at Hotel Covington extending helping hand to Nashville, see opportunities to help, win prizes















Coppin’s at Hotel Covington is extending a helping hand to those affected by the tornadoes in Nashville. Through March 22, $3 of every sale of signature cocktail Here Comes The Sun will be donated to the Nashville Chapter of the United States Bartenders Guild (USBG).

Megan Dillon, Director of Food & Beverage at Hotel Covington, has spearheaded the initiative to provide support to service industry workers in the area, as well as the broader East Nashville community. Hotel Covington bartender Karen Puttman created the Nashville recovery-inspired cocktail. Here Comes the Sun is $10 and includes Tito’s vodka, house made ginger syrup, lime, raspberry liqueur, and soda water.

“I lived and worked in Nashville for more than 10 years. The devastation felt by hotels, restaurants and other hospitality businesses in the region is unimaginable,” said Dillon. “Many service industry workers rely on their regularly scheduled shifts for a living. When I started to receive calls from my former colleagues in the aftermath of the tornadoes, I knew we had to help.”



Hotel Covington has also organized a donation drive of home care items, personal care supplies, baby items and toiletries. Donors will receive one raffle ticket per item donated at the front desk to be entered into a raffle for several prizes.

Donations will be accepted until March 22 and there is no limit to how many items you donate throughout the duration of the drive. Hotel Covington has partnered with Ultimate Air Shuttle and Paolo Salamone on the raffle prizes, and will be giving away the following to three lucky donors:

• Grand Prize: Two round trip tickets to Nashville

• Second Prize: One night stay at Hotel Covington with a gourmet dinner for two at Coppin’s, as well as a Paolo Diamond Date Night experience

• Third Prize: $50 gift card to Hotel Covington and a Donna Salyers’ Fabulous-Furs throw



“As big as the hospitality industry is, it is really a close-knit family,” said Jack Olshan, General Manager of Hotel Covington. “When Megan brought this idea to the table it was a no brainer. In this family, we take care of our own.”

On Monday, March 23, Hotel Covington staff will personally deliver donations to the Nashville Chapter of USBG.

Coppin’s at Hotel Covington is located at 638 Madison Avenue, Covington. To learn more, visit hotelcovington.com.