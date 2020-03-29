Convention Center transformed into makeshift homeless shelter, thanks to a caring coalition















By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

What do the homeless do when there is no home for “staying home and be safe” from the coronavirus pandemic or when nighttime temperatures dip below freezing?

For a couple of weeks, home could be the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington which has been transformed into a makeshift homeless shelter, providing a place to stay for those who would otherwise be living on the streets.

The coalition making this possible is the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky, Welcome House, Brighton Center, Be Concerned, The Parish Kitchen, Lords Gym Ministries, Fairhaven Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, NKY Health Department, HealthPoint, Breakfast Mission of Covington, The Lord’s Gym, Fairhaven Rescue Mission and Cornerstone Church. Add to that the Covington Fire Department, Covington Police Department and PeeWee’s Restaurant.

Just more proof that it takes a village.

The convention center shelter is not taking donations of clothing or other items, but financial contributions may be made to the nonprofit organizations who are helping out.

Kim Webb of the NKY Emergency Shelter and Daney Amerine of Welcome House have taken the lead in the effort to bring the homeless inside, where it’s warm and safe and they can get medical care — and be sure to also get “social distancing.”

Kim Webb got concerned with temperatures dipped below freezing last week. She called Judge Executive Kris Knochelman who helped her make the right connections — and the wheels started moving. Gretchen Landrum, NKY Convention Center executive director, was eager to help. Knochelman also helped pitch in to set up.

Welcome House and Daney Amerine stepped up to provide operations expertise and medical assistance. The Salvation Army and the Emergency Shelter rounded up mats and cots and miscellaneous supplies, coffee pots, blankets, cleaning supplies, and more

“We are wrapping our arms around the homeless community,” said Amerine.

There are 75 men and women in the makeshift shelter. They get onsite medical care through Welcome House’s medical RV and its staff, and everyone gets a temperature check every four hours.

“There are no kids in the shelter,” she said. “We put families up in hotels.”

The goal is to “flatten the curve,” said Webb, to keep the homeless inside and out of the hospital so those beds are open for those who really need them.

Webb also wanted the access to restrooms and sinks because handwashing is so important.

“In addition to our ‘normal’ day-to-day operations and keeping our employees working, we have given the homeless a home, stopped them from wandering in the community, reduced further health outbreaks and kept out larger community safer.”

The coaltion expects to be in the temporary quarters for at least another week.

But the lessons they’ve learned about cooperating for a good cause will last for a long time.