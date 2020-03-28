City of Newport extending payment due date for certain license filings until July 15

During this time of urgency for companies and individuals conducting business in the City of Newport, be advised that the City is extending the payment due date for certain license filings.
Providing that the businesses file the appropriate forms by the customary due dates, the payment due date will be extended until July 15, 2020, for the following:
-Occupational License Renewal 2020-2021
-Commercial Rental License Renewal 2020-2021
-Payroll Withholding* 1st Quarter (for the period Jan. 1–March 31, 2020)
-ABC Regulatory Fee 1st Quarter (for the period Jan. 1–March 31, 2020)
All affected businesses must still file Occupational License Returns and Commercial License Rental Forms by April 15, 2020. Quarterly Payroll Returns and ABC Regulatory Returns must be filed by April 30, 2020.
*The extended payment due date does not apply to third-party payroll providers.
If you have questions or concerns, you may contact the City via email or call (859) 292-3660.
Click here to see an amended schedule of due dates for forms and payments.
From City of Newport