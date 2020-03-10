City of Bellevue to celebrate its 150th birthday with a vintage baseball game — and you’re invited















The City of Bellevue is celebrating its 150th birthday with a vintage baseball game and party on Sunday, March 15, at the newly renovated baseball fields at the Bellevue Vets.

The program starts at 1 p.m. and the game starts at 2 p.m., rain or shine. Admission is free and open to the public.

“We are so excited to host this unique event to commemorate Bellevue’s Sesquicentennial,” Mayor Charlie Cleves said. “We hope the whole community will come out and help us celebrate this special occasion.”

Various Bellevue community members — including policemen, firemen, and city council members — will be taking on the Cincinnati Vintage Baseball Club, a non-profit organization dedicated to faithfully recreating the sport of baseball as it was played in 1869.

Mayor Cleves and City Councilmen Steve Guidugli will coach the city’s team.

During the game, children can decorate their own cupcakes to help celebrate Bellevue’s birthday and adults can participate in a raffle for a behind-the-scenes tour of the Great American Ball Park.

March 15 is the exact day that Bellevue was founded in 1870 so attendees will sing happy birthday to the city and a birthday cake will be served to those in attendance. Cocktails, beers, soft drinks, hors d’oeuvres, hotdogs, peanuts, and more will be available, no charge. Everyone is welcome.

