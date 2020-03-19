Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) provides COVID-19 operations update

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport has provided the following update, dated March 18, regarding airport operations in response to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic:

For the well-being of our passengers and employees, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is committed to operating a safe and clean airport.

We continue to coordinate with the Northern Kentucky Health Department and our airline partners in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The airport remains open and operational.

Our air cargo operators are working tirelessly to ensure supply chains remain unimpeded.

Most administrative employees of the airport are now working remotely. Employees whose job functions are critical for safety and security, operations, and maintenance and cleaning continue to report for duty.

The CDC has not implemented enhanced passenger screening at CVG. When warranted, airport personnel follow protocols issued by public health authorities for proper passenger screening.

CVG encourages passengers to practice good personal hygiene. Especially while traveling, please wash your hands frequently; cough into your elbow; avoid touching your face; etc. We implore passengers to practice social distancing.

Airport housekeeping regularly and thoroughly cleans all of our facilities, especially heavily trafficked areas. Regular deep cleanings for facilities and assets, such as parking shuttles, are ongoing.

There are designated stations around the Terminal facilities that provide employees and passengers with hand sanitizer and sanitary wipes. Presently, these are near the TSA checkpoints and Concourse B food court area. We encourage the public to make use of wipes to disinfect high-touch areas you may encounter.

CVG is reducing the number of restrooms and gate areas that will remain open to ensure a high standard of cleanliness. As this situation evolves and airlines adjust to lower passenger volumes, certain closures are necessary. The USO Lounges and CVG Career Center are temporarily closed. The Economy Lot has been temporarily closed to consolidate parking operations to ValuPark and the Terminal Garage. Per Gov. Andy Beshear’s order of March 16, 2020, restaurants and bars at CVG have closed seating areas. Concessions that remain open are offering takeaway and carry-out options for passengers.

CVG recognizes that many companies and families are re-evaluating upcoming travel plans.Most carriers have announced significant changes to their schedules for the next few months as a result of changing demand.

Passengers should contact their airline with inquiries or for questions about flight status. Most carriers ask that you wait to reach out until you are within 72 hours of your scheduled departure due to high call volumes.

Passengers, employees, and the public may visit CVGairport.com/FlyHealthy for airport updates, resources, and tips.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport