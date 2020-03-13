Cincinnati Museum Center, Freedom Center take proactive response to COVID-19; remain open 















Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center (NURFC) remain open but are taking additional steps to safeguard guests and staff and maintain social distancing parameters in response to the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus.

CMC and NURFC follow an extensive cleaning schedule to maintain a clean environment and to disinfect community items and touchpoints in our facilities daily.

As part of its cleaning protocol, CMC has increased the frequency with which it washes and disinfects high touchpoint areas. Hand sanitation stations are also available for guest convenience at all museum entrances, the box office, gift shops and food service stations.

CMC and NURFC are following the recommendations and guidelines of federal, state and local health officials and taking guidance from government officials.

While CMC and NURFC will remain open, both are limiting capacity in each museum to less than 100 guests at a time.

CMC is using timed ticket entry to also limit capacity to Maya: The Exhibition, opening March 14, to less than 100 guests at a time. Additionally, CMC’s Museum Camps will proceed as scheduled. The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center will also remain open.

CMC has made the decision to close the Robert D. Lindner OMNIMAX® Theater through April 15 and will likewise close its Birdly virtual reality experience. Additionally, CMC is removing high touchpoint items in the Duke Energy Children’s Museum, Museum of Natural History & Science and Cincinnati History Museum.

NURFC has made the decision to close the Harriet Tubman Theater.

CMC and NURFC are recommending that any guest, staff or volunteer who feels ill remain home for the health and safety of others.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop CMC and NURFC are following a detailed response plan and is continuing to evaluate the steps it is taking in accordance with the recommendations of health officials and government mandates.

Cincinnati Museum Center