CIncinnati Jazz Hall of Fame and concert set for March 22; Nick Clooney will emcee















The Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame will celebrate the Cincinnati jazz scene on Sunday, March 22, with the induction of its sixth class at the Mount St. Joseph University Auditorium Theatre in Cincinnati from 3-5 pm.

Emcee will be Nick Clooney.

The afternoon will include a VIP Reception (by invitation only) with the Lee Stolar Trio, the Induction Ceremony of seven new members, two special recognitions, four scholarship awards, as well as performances by the “Jazz at Dusk” Combo and The Greater Cincinnati Youth Jazz Collaborative.

In addition, The Blue Wisp Big Band will perform an hour-long jazz concert that will include special guest legendary drummer, Jeff Hamilton and feature the vocals of one of Cincinnati’s best jazz singers, Lynne Scott.

The seven new inductees are as follows:

• Bill Cunliffe, Piano/Composer

• Larry Dickson, Saxophone/Arranger/Composer

• Pat Kelly, Piano/Composer/Bandleader/Arranger

• George Russell, Piano/Composer

• Lou Lausche, Bass/Violin

• Duo: Don Steins, Keyboard/Arranger/Saxophone and

Paul Hawthorne, Vibraphone/Vocals

The two Special Recognitions will be:

• In recognition of the 40th Anniversary of the founding of The Blue Wisp Big Band

• Doris Day, Cincinnati’s Big Band Singer

The four scholarship awards will go to:

• Jennifer Armor, Vocals/Violin

• Sean Butkovich, Piano

• Edgar Byers, Saxophone

• Jack Early, Bass

Tickets are $27.24 (Online $25 plus service fee) $30 (At the door, day of event) and can be purchased here.

For more information about the Induction Ceremony, Jazz Concert, and to purchase tickets, contact Kay Casey at 513.207.0476 or kaycaseycinti@aol.com .