Check out these activities for teens and children at the Boone County Public Library in March















The Boone County Public Library offers events at its branches and throughout the county during the month of March. A list of scheduled events for teens and children is included here.

TEEN: PROGRAMS

Teen Gaming (middle and high School)

Mondays, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Stop by the Teen Scene to play video games! Snacks will be provided.

Teen Cafe (middle and high school)

Wednesdays, 3:15 – 4:45 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Drop in for gaming, snacks, & more!

Homework Help (grades K-12)

Thursdays, 5-7 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Drop in to receive general homework help and/or practice reading. English language learners welcome!

Homeschool Hangout (middle and high school)

Wednesday, March 4, 2 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Celebrate National Pancake Day by perfecting your pancake artistry! Use different colors of batter to create delicious designs. Please register.

Teen Writers Group (middle and high school)

Wednesdays, March 4 and 18, 6 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Experiment with different writing styles and get feedback from your peers.

Teen Lock-In (middle and high school)

Friday to Saturday, March 6-7, 8 p.m.- 8 a.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Stay up all night and party at the library! Doors open at 7:45 p.m. on Friday. The lock-in will run until 8 a.m. on Saturday. Registration and permission slip required to attend.

ACT Practice Test (high school)

Saturday, March 7, 1-4 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Don’t stress about the test! Club Z! Tutoring will administer a free ACT practice test. Participants will need to bring a calculator and pencils. Please register.

Dungeons & Dragons (middle and high school)

Thursday, March 12, 5-7:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Embark on a new adventure! New and experienced players are both welcome as we play D&D5e. Don’t know how to make a character? Never fear, we have plenty of characters ready for you to try out! Snacks will be provided. If you would like to be a dungeon or game master, please contact D at dpina@bcpl.org.

Read it First! (middle and high school)

Monday, March 16, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Read and take home new books before they hit the shelves. Earn service hours for writing reviews.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (middle and high school)

Tuesday, March 17, 5-7 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Be the best and beat the rest! Play on library controllers or bring your own.

Teen Night (middle and high school)

Friday, March 27, 6-8 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Want to hang out after the Library closes? Now is your chance. Snacks, laser tag, and more! Please register.

CHILDREN: PROGRAMS

Preschool STEM Night (3-6 years)

Mondays, through April 20, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Learn and grow as we have fun with math and science activities! Share stories and engage in STEM play that will encourage kindergarten readiness! Please register.

Read with a Teen (grades K-3)

Tuesdays, 6 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

For emergent readers in Kindergarten through 3rd grade. Partner with a teen to enhance your reading skills. Call or visit the Scheben Branch to reserve your 30-minute time slot.

Homework Help (grades K-12)

ThursdayS, 5-7 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Drop in to receive general homework help and/or practice reading. English language learners welcome!

Saturdays at Scheben (family)

Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Drop in for cabin fever relievers and play as a family using our activities.

March 7 – Move & Groove

March 14 – Little Builders

March 21 – Sensory Play

March 28 – Pretend Play

Homeschool Sampler (grades 1-5)

Wednesday, March 4, 2 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Exercise your creativity by learning basic drawing techniques and character development from cartoonist Jeff Nicholas. Please register.

Snuggly Stories (birth-3 years)

Thursday, March 5, 6:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Bedtime stories for our tiny tots. Pajamas and favorite stuffed animals are welcome!

ABC Play with Me (birth-5 years)

Tuesday, March 10 and 24, 10-11:30 a.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Learn and explore through play by participating in activities that promote healthy development and learning.

Pokemon Game Night (grades K-5)

Tuesday, March 10, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Bring your cards or DS to battle players of all levels. No trading, please. Library deck available.

Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss! (2-5 years)

Wednesday, March 11, 6 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Happy birthday to Who? It’s a Seuss party for you! With bowling and painting and tic-tac-toe too!

Coding Kids (grades K-5)

Friday, March 13, 2 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Explore logic and pre-coding skills with fun, familiar game stations such as Candyland and Pacman!

Early Childhood Festival (family)

Saturday, March 14, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

More than 30 vendors will be here with children’s activities and information on services for little ones and their families. Join us for free activities that will be fun for the whole family!

Paws to Read (grades K-5)

Saturday, March 14, 2 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Reading doesn’t have to be ruff! Practice your reading with a certified therapy dog. Call 342-BOOK to schedule your 15-minute time slot!

Opera Storybook Hour (grades K-5)

Sunday, March 15, 2 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Cincinnati Opera Teaching Artists will read “The Magic Flute” and perform operatic selections. Create your own Papageno and Papagena masks after the show! Please register.

Lego Leprechaun Traps (family)

Monday, March 16, 6:30 p.m.

Walton Branch, 21 South Main, Walton, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Catch a sneaky leprechaun with your own Lego creation! Legos and Duplos provided.

Pages and Paws (grades K-5)

Tuesday, March 17, 6:30 p.m., Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Sunday, March 29, 2 p.m., Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Practice reading to a certified therapy dog and have a barking good time!

After Hours Science Matters

Friday, March 20, 6:30 p.m.

Walton Branch, 21 South Main, Walton, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Enjoy an interactive science demo with your family. Make a fossil to take home! Please register.

Kentucky Science Center: Engineering Expo (grades K-5)

Sunday, March 22, 2-4 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Explore five activity stations highlighting the different fields of engineering through design, team work, and building challenges. Please register.

Madcap Puppets Presents: Pinocchio (family)

Wednesday, March 25, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Pinocchio is lured into every prank and scheme imaginable as giant puppets and audience participation are woven into this cherished classic tale.

After Hours: Swingin’ Dulcimers (family)

Friday, March 27, 6:30 p.m.

Walton Branch, 21 South Main, Walton, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Walton Verona Elementary School students will perform traditional songs such as Little Liza Jane, Boil Them Cabbages, and more! (Fun fact: The Appalachian Mountain Dulcimer is the official instrument of the state of Kentucky.)

Illustration Creation (grades K-5)

Saturday, March 28, 2 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Meet renowned local illustrator Becca Stadtlander! Learn what it takes to be a professional artist and create your own watercolor painting.