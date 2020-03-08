Campbell County’s post-season run ends with loss in 10th Region girls basketball championship game















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Six seniors who led the Campbell County girls basketball team’s post-season run didn’t get to celebrate a 10th Region championship. The Camels lost to George Rogers Clark, 55-45, in the title game on Saturday night at Campbell County Middle School.

“This one night doesn’t define who we are,” Campbell County coach Nolan Boone said of the season-ending loss. “We’re a great team and we gave GRC all the could handle, so we’re proud of that.”

This is the fourth straight year that George Rogers Clark has won the 10th Region championship game and a trip to the “Sweet 16” state tournament. The Cardinals did it behind a strong defensive effort Saturday when they forced 26 turnovers and scored 21 points off the miscues.

“It wasn’t just their pressure. We struggled to make a few shots,” Boone said. “The ball didn’t go in the hole at times on shots we usually make.”

Campbell County ended up shooting 37 percent (16 of 43) from the field compared to their opponent’s 36.3 percent (16 of 44). The Camels were outscored 19-10 at the free throw line and they got just 13 points off 20 turnovers committed by the Cardinals.

“We hang our hat on our defense,” said Clark coach Robbie Graham. “You’re going to miss shots. We always talk about rebounding, hustle and defense. Those are things where you don’t have to have talent, you just have to be tough and play with a lot of heart.”

There were six lead changes in the first half before Clark went on an 8-2 run to take a 27-20 halftime lead. The last two field goals were 3-pointers by senior guard Kennedy Igo, who had 13 points at the break.

The Camels were 8-for-22 from the field and committed 13 turnovers in the first 16 minutes. Clark scored 13 of its 27 points off those early errors.

The Cardinals opened the the third quarter with a 6-0 run that extended their lead to 33-20. The Camels cut it to 37-29 on a field goal and free throw by senior Mallory Holbrook, but Clark freshman center Brianna Byers hit a three that put her team ahead, 40-29, going into the fourth quarter.

The closest Campbell County was able to get in the final period was nine points, 50-41, with 1:25 left on the clock. Clark then made five of six free throws to secure the victory.

The game’s leading scorers were Byars and Campbell County senior point guard Jayln Jackson with 18 points. They were both named to the regional all-tournament team.

The Camels’ other all-tournament selections were Holbrook and sophomore Kylie Koeninger, who had eight points and seven rebounds in the title game.

CAMPBELL COUNTY 12 8 9 16 — 45

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 13 14 13 15 — 55

CAMPBELL COUNTY (22-12): Fleckenstein 1 0 2, Koeninger 4 0 8, Russell 1 0 2, Jackson 4 7 18, Turner 3 2 8, Holbrook 2 1 5, Holland 1 0 2. Totals: 16 10 45.

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK (22-10): Gay 0 4 4, Berry 1 2 4, Igo 4 4 15, Wilson 2 4 8, Flowers 2 2 6, Byars 7 3 18. Totals: 16 19 55.

3-pointers: CC — Jackson 3. GRC — Igo 3, Byars.