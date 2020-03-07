Campbell County girls advance to 10th Region final to take on three-time defending champion















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Campbell County girls basketball team will be trying to end George Rogers Clark’s three-year reign as 10th Region champion when the two teams face off in the title game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Campbell County Middle School.

In the regional semifinals on Friday night, Campbell County knocked off Bourbon County, 65-38, and Clark edged Brossart, 47-44, to set the stage for their showdown.

The Camels took control of their game with a 10-1 run at the start of the second quarter and opened up a 31-18 lead by halftime. Bourbon County cut the margin to eight points, 34-26, early in the third quarter, but the Camels pushed it back up to 45-32 by the end of the period.

Campbell County closed the game with a 20-6 scoring run in the fourth quarter. The team’s leading scorer was Mallory Holbrook with 17 points, followed by Kylie Koeninger and Gracie Holland with 12 each.

In the first semifinal game, Brossart junior Marie Kiefer had 24 points and nine rebounds, but her team’s upset bid against George Rogers Clark came up short.

The Mustangs trailed, 36-24, going into the fourth quarter and were able to pull within one point, 38-37, with just under four minutes left to play. After the Cardinals spurted ahead with a 7-0 run, Kiefer scored five straight points that cut it to 45-42.

In the final seconds, Brossart needed a 3-pointer to tie the score, but players missed two shots from behind the arc.

Walton-Verona’s season ended with a 60-57 loss to South Oldham in the girls 8th Region semifinals. The Bearcats had a 10-point lead at halftime, but they were outscored 32-19 in the second half. Emma Strunk finished with a team-high 13 points.

All four first-round games in 9th Region boys basketball tournament will be played Saturday at BB&T Arena and the best matchup-up on the schedule appears to be Conner vs. Highlands at 6:30 p.m.

Conner has won 16 consecutive games and climbed to No. 2 in the final Northern Kentucky coaches rankings. During that streak, the Cougars won a home game against Highlands, 73-61, that snapped the a 14-game winning streak by the Bluebirds, who were ranked No. 3 by the local coaches.

Covington Catholic was the top-ranked team in the coaches rankings. The Colonels have won the last two regional titles and beat the other seven teams in this year’s bracket by double-digit margins during the season.

Boys regional basketball schedules

9TH REGION AT BB&T ARENA

Saturday – Upper bracket

St. Henry (24-4) vs. Cooper (11-16), noon

Covington Catholic (26-5) vs. Newport (15-14), 1:30 p.m.

Saturday – Lower bracket

Conner (22-5) vs. Beechwood (21-11), 6:30 p.m.

Highlands (26-3) vs. Dixie Heights (10-20), 8 p.m.

Monday

Upper bracket semifinal, 6:30 p.m.

Lower bracket semifinal, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

10TH REGION AT GEORGE ROGERS CLARK

Monday

Brossart (25-6) vs. George Rogers Clark (26-7), 6 p.m.

Campbell County (18-14) vs. Montgomery County (21-12), 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Girls regional basketball schedules

9TH REGION AT BB&T ARENA

Sunday

Championship: Notre Dame (25-6) vs. Ryle (21-11), 2 p.m.

10TH REGION AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Saturday

Championship: Campbell County (22-11) vs. George Rogers Clark (21-10), 7 p.m.