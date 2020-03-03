Campbell County advances, Simon Kenton falls in girls high school basketball regional playoffs















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Campbell County senior guard Mallory Holbrook made five 3-point goals in the second half to lead a scoring surge that carried her team to a 60-39 win over Nicholas County in the first round of the 10th Region girls basketball tournament on Tuesday at Campbell County Middle School.

Holbrook did not score in the first half and Campbell County went into the locker room with a slim 27-22 lead at the break. In the third quarter, Holbrook’s first 3-pointer gave the Camels a 32-22 lead and they pulled away from there.

Holbrook hit three treys in the fourth quarter to finish with a game-high 15 points. Her team’s other double-figure scorers were sophomore forward Kylie Koeninger with 13 points and senior forward Gracie Holland with 10.

Campbell County (21-11) advances to the 10th Region semifinals for the 10th time in 13 years and plays Bourbon County (20-13) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. In the first semifinal game at 6 p.m., Brossart will face defending champion George Rogers Clark.

If Campbell County and Brossart win their games on Friday, the district rivals will face each other in the 10th Region final for the first time since 2003 when the Camels edged the Mustangs, 43-37, to take the title and advance to the Sweet 16 girls state tournament.

Anderson County defeated Simon Kenton, 45-35, in an 8th Region girls basketball first-round game on Tuesday at Collins High School. The Pioneers, who finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press media members poll, shot 25 percent (12 of 48) from the field in the season-ending loss.

Senior guard Morgan Stamper scored 14 points in her final game for the Pioneers (27-5). She played on Simon Kenton teams that knocked off Anderson County in the regional playoffs the last three years, but poor shooting put an end to that streak on Tuesday.

The 8th Region semifinal games on Friday will be Walton-Verona (24-9) vs. South Oldham (21-8) at 6:30 p.m. and Anderson County (28-5) vs. Owen County (24-9) at 8 p.m.

Girls regional basketball schedules

9TH REGION AT BB&T ARENA

Wednesday – Lower bracket

Dixie Heights (20-12) vs. Newport Central Catholic (20-12), 6:30 p.m.

Ryle (19-11) vs. Holy Cross (17-12), 8 p.m.

Friday

Notre Dame (24-6) vs. Conner (21-11), 6:30 p.m.

Lower bracket semifinal, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

Championship game, 2 p.m.

10TH REGION AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Friday

Brossart (24-5) vs. George Rogers Clark (20-10), 6 p.m.

Campbell County (21-11) vs. Bourbon County (20-13), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT COLLINS

Friday

Walton-Verona (24-9) vs. South Oldham (21-8), 6:30 p.m.

Anderson County (28-5) vs. Owen County (24-9), 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Boys regional basketball schedules

9TH REGION AT BB&T ARENA

Saturday – Upper bracket

St. Henry (24-4) vs. Cooper (11-16), noon

Covington Catholic (26-5) vs. Newport (15-14), 1:30 p.m.

Saturday – Lower bracket

Conner (22-5) vs. Beechwood (21-11), 6:30 p.m.

Highlands (26-3) vs. Dixie Heights (10-20), 8 p.m.

Monday, March 9

Upper bracket semifinal, 6:30 p.m.

Lower bracket semifinal, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

10TH REGION AT GEORGE ROGERS CLARK

Wednesday – Upper bracket

Brossart (24-6) vs. Robertson County (24-5), 6 p.m.

Augusta (14-18) vs. George Rogers Clark (25-7), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday – Lower bracket

Mason County (18-11) vs. Montgomery County (20-12), 6 p.m.

Campbell County (17-14) vs. Pendleton County (12-19), 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 9

Upper bracket semifinal, 6 p.m.

Lower bracket semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT HENRY COUNTY

Wednesday – Upper bracket

Simon Kenton (22-9) vs. South Oldham (22-9), 6:30 p.m.

Collins (24-7) vs. Henry County (18-14), 8 p.m.

Thursday – Lower bracket

Oldham County (28-3) vs. Woodford County (17-15), 6:30 p.m.

Gallatin County (17-14) vs. Grant County (21-10), 8 p.m.

Monday, March 9

Upper bracket semifinal, 6:30 p.m.

Lower bracket semifinal,8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Championship game, 7 p.m.