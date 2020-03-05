Brossart opens 10th Region boys tournament with overtime win against Robertson County















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Brossart advanced to the semifinals of the 10th Region boys basketball tournament with a 58-54 overtime win against Robertson County in the opening game on Wednesday at George Rogers Clark High School.

In the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Brossart senior forward Ethan Eilerman made a 3-point shot that tied the score, 45-45, and sent the game into overtime. The Mustangs won it by outscoring the Black Devils, 13-9, in the extra period with junior guard Carson Schirmer making nine of 10 free throws to secure the victory.

Eilerman finished with game-high totals of 25 points and 12 rebounds. The Mustangs outscored Robertson County 21-12 from behind the 3-point arc and 13-10 at the foul line.

It was Brossart’s first win in the 10th Region boys post-season tournament since 2013. The Mustangs will play tournament host George Rogers Clark in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Monday.

In the opening game of the 8th Region boys tournament on Wednesday, South Oldham defeated Simon Kenton, 83-75. The last time the Pioneers won a regional playoff game was 2014.

Boys regional basketball schedules

9TH REGION AT BB&T ARENA

Saturday – Upper bracket

St. Henry (24-4) vs. Cooper (11-16), noon

Covington Catholic (26-5) vs. Newport (15-14), 1:30 p.m.

Saturday – Lower bracket

Conner (22-5) vs. Beechwood (21-11), 6:30 p.m.

Highlands (26-3) vs. Dixie Heights (10-20), 8 p.m.

Monday, March 9

Upper bracket semifinal, 6:30 p.m.

Lower bracket semifinal, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

10TH REGION AT GEORGE ROGERS CLARK

Thursday – Lower bracket

Mason County (18-11) vs. Montgomery County (20-12), 6 p.m.

Campbell County (17-14) vs. Pendleton County (12-19), 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 9

Brossart (25-6) vs. George Rogers Clark (26-7), 6 p.m.

Lower bracket semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Championship game, 7 p.m.