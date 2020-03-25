Brighton Center serves infants-older adults across all income levels, taking on more challenges















By Tammy Weidinger

President/CEO, Brighton Center

We are living in a historic and uncertain time, but what is certain, is our dedication to the NKY community and providing hope during this difficult time. Our community is in need now more than ever and we face challenges beyond anything we could have foreseen.

As a comprehensive social service agency with 41 programs serving individuals from infants to older adults across all income levels, Brighton Center is committed and prepared to continue to provide critical services to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the Governor of Kentucky declared a State of Emergency, Brighton Center has continued to provide essential services to individuals in the community. We have modified our programs in accordance with CDC guidelines while continuing to meet the most critical community needs.

Last week alone:

• 257 households received emergency assistance services including food, personal care & diapers. This is double the number we typically serve in one week.

• Provided 5,000 pounds of food, soap, laundry detergent and necessities to 502 residents in Williamstown, Grant County to help with immediate food and personal care needs.

• The Kentucky Career Center provided direct service to job seekers until Tuesday close of business as ordered by the Governor. Since then, staff at the Covington office have fielded close to 1,000 calls related to unemployment benefits and available services.

• 43 home-bound adults safely received food and personal care items delivered directly to their homes.

• We continue to serve youth at Homeward Bound Shelter, the only homeless and runaway shelter for youth in NKY and women battling addiction at our residential Brighton Recovery Center.

• Youth Leadership Development moved to a virtual format to help serve youth and keep them engaged in positive activities. Please follow them on Instagram @yldbrightoncenter to learn about all the great things happening.

• Center for Employment Training continued to provide individuals with career training in high-demand fields while preparing for distance learning.

• Our Financial Wellness programming continues to meet the financial needs of individuals via conference call and drop-off only tax completion services to ensure individuals keep their hard-earned money in their pockets.

• We continue to provide housing for 207 senior citizens at three senior living facilities and working to ensure their needs are met.

We have seen an increase in the number of people seeking our essential services. We could certainly use your support in the following ways:

• Make an immediate financial contribution that can instantly support this work and go to the most critical needs first. A gift of any size will make a huge impact. Click here.

• Visit our Amazon Wish List by Clicking Here or drop off non-perishable food items, personal care items, cleaning supplies, diapers, wipes, and formula at 799 Ann St Newport, KY 41071.

• Sign up to volunteer to help distribute essential food and personal care items to families here.

As a community, we can come together to bring hope to our neighbors. We are committed to leaning into one another when we need each other the most.

Thank you to all of those who have stepped up to give of their time, talent or treasure, you have made a difference!