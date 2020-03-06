Brighton Center, PNC offering new, free program to help those interested in homeownership















The dream of owning a home just got a little easier to achieve with a new and free program from Brighton Center’s Financial Wellness Department.

A new Homebuyers Club, sponsored in partnership with PNC bank, will give those interested in owning a home the chance to learn about the purchasing process through a three-part series led by industry experts.

Topics will include:



• Budgeting for homeownership

• Home purchase process

• Pre-approval process

• Mortgage lending concepts

• Real estate contracts

• Home Inspections

• Insurance options

“Brighton Center has provided asset building and homeownership services for many years as part of our mission to help people reach self-sufficiency. This new way of providing homeownership education will give people a comprehensive understanding of the process in a supportive peer setting,” said Stephanie Stiene, Financial Wellness & Volunteer Engagement Director at Brighton Center.

The club offers convenient evening sessions in an interactive group setting that allows participants to build a network of support while learning the home-buying process from A to Z. Participation also includes a free workbook, “Realizing the American Dream,” a $25 value, and three one-on-one sessions with a certified Financial Coach valued at $180.

“I wanted to buy my own home, and I knew joining the club would make me eligible for down payment assistance and favorable loans,” said participant Bill. “I learned so much, such as how to apply for a loan, what credit score is needed to get a loan, what a Realtor does, what a title company does, and how they all can help me along, with how a home inspection protects buyers, and so much more.”

The certificate earned from completing the Club can be the ticket to a grant or down payment assistance. At the very least, it can show you how to save hundreds or maybe thousands of dollars on a mortgage.

The Club was developed utilizing content guided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). HUD does not provide grants or down payment assistance, but many of the states, local governments, and nonprofits that do offer assistance to homebuyers, will require a HUD-approved “housing counseling” workshop.

These educational workshops are designed to help borrowers qualify for a mortgage and navigate the home buying process.

Upcoming Homebuyers Clubs:



Wednesday, March 11, 18, and 25

Community Action Agency/ Cincinnati-Hamilton County

1740 Langdon Farm Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45237

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 12, 19, and 26

Brighton Center

799 Ann Street, Newport, KY 41071

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8, 15, and 22

Brighton Center

799 Ann Street, Newport, KY 41071

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

In addition to the three-part homebuyer’s class, Brighton Center also offers a condensed six-hour Saturday workshop and an online homebuyer education class.

The online homebuyer education class is a certified web-based program for first time home buyers that is easily accessible any time of day, allows participants to work at their own pace, and includes a one-on-one session with a certified Financial Coach. There is a one-time fee of $99 to participate in this course. The course is accessible at eHomeAmerica.org/BrightonCenter.

For more information on the Homebuyers Club, Saturday workshop, or the online education class, please contact

Pam Willis, Financial Coach, Brighton Center, pwillis@brightoncenter.com or (859) 491-8303 ext. 2323