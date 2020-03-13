Briefs: Bayer Becker adds to leadership team; NKY Chamber recognizes Hofbrauhaus; CTI promotes two















Bayer Becker announces the addition of four members to its associate leadership team. Nick Hamberg, Bryan Scheck, John Bayer, and Janet Heil join the current team of three associates; Katie Dillenburger, Brian Johnson, and John Cody.

Associates are an extension of the firm’s management team. They contribute to the organizational leadership, strategic advancement, and growth of employees and the company.

President, Jay Bayer, made the announcement, adding “These highly talented individuals have demonstrated they are driven by a purpose greater than themselves.”

*Nick Hamberg is a professional civil engineer in the Fort Mitchell office. Nick designs for private and public engineering projects, including retail, office, civic, recreation, industrial, and residential development, including Rivers Pointe Estates & Sanctuary Village.

*Bryan Scheck joined Bayer Becker in 2014 as a member of the civil engineering team in the Mason office until the fall of 2016, when he moved to the firm’s Over-The-Rhine office. Bryan’s project experience includes public and private designs on residential, mixed use, retail and educational facility projects in Ohio’s Butler, Warren, Clermont, and Hamilton counties.

*John Bayer is the third generation of the Bayer family to join the leadership team. While involved in the firm for many years, he joined full-time in 2017 in the Mason, Ohio office. John’s focus is in the civil engineering department, assisting with project management and design.

*Janet Heil joined the firm as Marketing Manager in 2016, where she is responsible for all things marketing and business development. She is always working to champion the brand, be a voice for clients, and provide industry insight. Bayer Becker offers integrated professional design consulting services, including civil engineering, transportation engineering, land surveying, landscape architecture and planning in Greater Cincinnati. Founded in 1968, the firm has offices in Ft. Mitchell, KY, as well as Mason OH, Oxford OH, and Cincinnati OH. It ranks 17th on the Cincinnati Business Courier’s list of top engineering firms with 2018 local billing of $9.2 million.

Bayer Becker

NKY Chamber recognizes Hofbräuhaus Newport with Community Award

On Thursday, March 5, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Brent Cooper presented Eric Haas, co-founder and co-owner of the Hofbräuhaus in Newport, with the Northern Kentucky Community Award.

Opening in April 2003, the Hofbräuhaus Newport is modeled after the original 400+-year-old Hofbräuhaus in Munich, Germany and was the first Hofbräuhaus location to open in the United States. The restaurant is known for its authentic German cuisine, specialty and seasonal biers brewed on-site, and live Bier Hall entertainment.

“Under Eric’s leadership, Hofbräuhaus has played a pivotal part in attracting tourists from all over the world to not just Newport, but Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati, too,” said Cooper. “We’re grateful to Eric and his entire team for their commitment to our community, and are honored to present him with the NKY Community Award.”

The NKY Community Award, sponsored by Central Bank, is awarded to exceptional individuals, businesses or organizations that have helped to advance or promote the region. Nominations are open to the community, and awards are presented throughout the year.

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Community Award, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.

NKyChamber

CTI promotes Decker, Kaas

Covington-based CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services (CTI), has announced the promotions of Hadley Decker and Chris Kaas to Director of Global Training & Development and Director of Information Technology (IT), respectively.

Decker has been a member of the CTI team since its third year in business when she joined as as a Senior Clinical Research Associate. In her new role, Hadley will lead the Global Training and Development Department.

“Hadley is a tremendous resource for our team members and clients across the globe,” said Lynn Fallon, President of CTI. “She continuously identifies knowledge gaps and training opportunities for CTI and is always willing to collaborate with anyone on the development of training programs that will benefit the team.”

Kaas joined CTI in 2014 as Senior Manager, IT, bringing with him more than 15 years of IT experience in the CRO industry. He will continue to be a key contact for our partners and sponsors and be integral to the IT Clinical Systems team’s delivery of solutions and services.

“(Kass) has played a critical role in many of our department’s improvements over the last 6 years, and we anticipate many more successes and advancements as he takes on his new role as Director,” said Louis Minham, Senior Director, IT.

CTI