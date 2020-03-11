Breaking: Saturday’s Inaugural NKY International Festival postponed to help ensure public safety















The NKY International Festival planning committee has been closely following and monitoring COVID-19 updates to ensure the safety of all festival-goers.

Under the recommendation of Gov. Andy Beshear for all Kentuckians to avoid crowds and large gatherings, the committee has made the difficult decision to postpone the NKY International Festival at this time.

“The health and safety of the region is our top priority,” said Darren Wurz of the Covington Rotary Club. “We apologize for any inconvenience and will provide a scheduling update at a later date.”

The NKY International Festival was envisioned to provide attendees an opportunity to sample the sights, sounds and tastes of the international community that call the region home.

The NKY International Festival was scheduled for this Saturday, March 14, at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

NKY International Festival