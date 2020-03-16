Boone County restricts interaction between public and staff; contact offices via phone or e-mail















NyTribune staff

Effective today, Boone County will restrict face-to-face interaction between the public and staff.

The County issued the following release Sunday, explaining the decision:

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, and for the protection of the public and staff, Boone County is restricting face to face interaction between the public and staff effective Monday, March 16, 2020.

Public Service remains the top priority for County departments.

Please contact offices via phone or e-mail for questions or for any needs.

Departmental contact information is available on the homepage.

Friday, Boone County joined, Kenton, Campbell and Grant counties in declaring what amounted to a regional state of emergency to further prepare and respond to COVID-19.

The four judges/executive declared the States of Emergency in order to activate the individual County Emergency Operations Plans and to encourage cooperation between all levels of government and public health officials to ensure a proactive and coordinated response to the coronavirus.

The decision to restrict face-to-face interaction between the public and county staff is another step in working to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For updates and additional information, refer the the County website.