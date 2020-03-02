Boone County Public Library March calendar of events includes activities at all branches















The Boone County Public Library offers events at its branches and throughout the county during the month of March. A list of scheduled events for adults is included here.

ADULT: PROGRAMS

In the Loop

Mondays, 10 a.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Knit or crochet in relaxed, friendly company. Learn for the first time or pick up some new tricks.

Gentle Yoga, Mondays, 10 a.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Bring a yoga mat. $40 fee for the month or $10 drop-in. Sign up online at madisonpikeyoga.com

Yoga

Mondays, 6 p.m., Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Mondays, 7:15 p.m., Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m., Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Thursdays, 6:15 p.m., Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Bring a yoga mat. $30 fee for the month. Call Boone County Parks to register: 334-2117.

Adult Coloring

Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Enjoy this relaxing and creative activity while meeting other coloring aficionados. Coloring supplies are provided.

Bridge

Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon-3 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Open play – Everyone welcome!

Book Cellar

Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 9 a.m-1 p.m.

Main Library, Lower Level, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Used books, DVDs, music & more.

Spanish Conversation Group

Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

All skill levels are welcome! Presented in partnership with Gateway Community College.

NKY English Conversation Club

Wednesdays, noon

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Practice your English with fluent English speakers! This is a relaxed, conversational setting in which adults learning English can improve their skills. All levels welcome.

Piecemakers Quilting Group

Wednesdays, 1 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Join this friendly group to learn the basics or share expertise in quilting.

Mahjong

Fridays, 1 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Open play – All skill levels welcome!

Crafter’s Guild

Monday, March 2, 6:30 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Doodles & Drawings. Learn how to draw weird, but cute, things. Please register.

Thailand: Life Behind The Thai Smile

Tuesday, March 3, 6:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Returned Peace Corps Volunteer Nick Paddock speaks about his experiences as a volunteer in Thailand.



Writer’s Group

Tuesdays, March 3, 17 and 31, 7 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Share your work, get feedback, encouragement, and perhaps even inspiration to write your masterpiece.

Dance Fitness

Wed, March 4, 11 & 18, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Get a great workout that’s easy on your joints & listen to great music. Please register. Registration for March 4 registers you for the 3 week session.

Card Making

Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Learn how to make four themed cards. For ages 16 and older. $5 materials fee. Please register.

Poetry Open Mic

Thursday, March 5, 5:45-6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Looking for a place to share your original poem or practice reciting out loud? Poets of all ages and levels are welcome to read, and poetry lovers are encouraged to attend. Poems must be family friendly. Number of poems read will depend on response.

Writer’s Corner: Kentucky Poet Laureate Jeff Worley

Thursday, March 5, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Are you a poetry fan or a poet looking for some guidance? Jeff Worley, with five published poetry books and appearances in over 500 literary magazines across North America, will discuss where poetry ideas come from and how to get them on paper before they vaporize. He will also read some of his own work.

AARP Tax-Aide

Fridays, through April 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Tax-Aide targets low & moderate income taxpayers. To register, call 859-912-1619. No one is turned away unless the tax situation is too complex or beyond the tax preparer’s training.

Geek Your Health: Train Like the Avengers

Saturday, March 7, 10:30 a.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Want to be as strong as The Hulk? Fly around like Iron Man? Run as fast as Captain America? Or fight like Black Widow? Now you can learn the basic skills of strength training combined with the style and finesse of high intensity (HIIT) combat. Co-sponsored by NKU. Ages 16 through adult. Please register.

Florence Table-top Gamers (all experience levels)

Saturday, March 7 and 21, 1-4:30 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Come with us now, on a journey through time and space, to the land of Old School Dungeons and Dragons! Gamers of all experience levels welcome!

Art for All!

Monday, March 9, 12:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Paint the same picture as everyone under the guidance of a professional artist. Open to all adults. $20 materials fee. Please register.

The Old Weird Cincinnati

Monday, March 9, 6:30 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

UFOs? Check. Sea Monsters? Check. Occult societies? Check. Madstones? Yep. We will take a look at some of the incidents Cincinnati would rather forget. Presented by Greg Hand, author at Cincinnati Magazine. Please register.

Financial Aid: Taking the Mystery Out of Paying for College

Tuesday, March 10, 6:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

In this critical workshop, college expert Dan Bisig will unravel the mystery surrounding the FAFSA and CSS Profile and give families the facts on how the system works and the aid they will likely receive.



Let’s Get Growing: Organic Vegetable Gardening

Tuesday, March 10, 6:30 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Learn about soil improvement, the best varieties for our climate, and safe methods of combating insects, weeds, and diseases. Presented by David Koester, Boone County Extension Horticulture Agent. Please register.

Mixed Media Layering

Wednesday, March 11, 12:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Have you ever wondered how artists create paintings that look like they have depth to them? Join Tara from Red String Arts and create an abstract piece with childlike manipulation of the materials and creativity. This mixed media work of art will be 8×10 sized and can be customized with any colors you like! Open to all adults. $10 material fee. Please register.

Cupcake Decorating

Thursday, March 12, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Learn to decorate cupcakes like a pro! Get some basic decorating tips and go-to tools that will make decorating cakes easy and inexpensive for results you will want to show off! $10 materials fee. Please register.

Retired Adult Meetup

Fridays, March 13 and 27, 10 a.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Meet your neighbors for a little bit of conversation and fun!

Experience Tai Chi

Fridays, March 13 and 27, 10:30 a.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Master Greg Fahey, a 6th Degree Black Belt, will teach an easy course in this gentle and low impact martial art.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tourney

Saturday, March 14, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

1v1 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament, Single Elimination. General Rules: 3 Stock and 7 Minutes, Omega Stages Only, Final Smash Off, Hazards Off and No Items. Everyone ages 10 and up (ESRB Rating), anyone under the age of 10 can register at parent’s discretion. Please register to compete. Sign-in from 11:30-noon.

Comfort Quilts for Kids

Tuesday, March 17, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Monday, March 23, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Help sew small quilts to comfort children during their stay at the Ronald McDonald House. Bring your sewing machine and make new friends. Co-sponsored by the R.C. Durr YMCA.

Genealogy, Coffee and Conversation

Tuesday, March 17, 10 a.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Bring your brick walls, search tips, and questions! Join your fellow genealogists (and a librarian) for tea, coffee, and genealogy help. Whether you’re a novice or a pro, get help with your family research or at least have some coffee and conversation! Please register.



Eat Better for Less

Thursday, March 19, 11 a.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Enjoy this healthy cooking series presented by Holly Watters of the extension office. Get simple tips on how to make affordable, healthier food choices for your family. Please Register.

Trivia Night

Friday, March 20, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Play trivia just for fun! Bring your own team or we’ll put teams together for you.



Understanding the IEP Coffee Talk

Saturday, March 21, 11 a.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Do you know if your child has good IEP goals? Do you understand them? Grab a cup of coffee or tea and have a discussion with an IEP Advocate. Feel free to bring a copy of your child’s IEP with you. There will be free resources available to anyone who attends. Please register.

Art for All!

Monday, March 23, 12:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Paint the same picture as everyone under the guidance of a professional artist. Open to all adults. $20 materials fee. Please register.

Hoxworth Blood Drive

Monday, March 23, Main Library, 1-7 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

One blood donation can save up to three lives! To schedule an appointment go to: hoxworth.org/groups/bcpl or call Hoxworth at (513) 451-0910. Walk-ons are welcome!

I Wish My Doctor Knew…

Monday, March 23, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Healthcare has become very complicated. Kentucky ranks near the bottom when it comes to our health. Why? The Northern Kentucky Medical Society, comprised of your doctors, wants to hear from you. What challenges do you face when it comes to getting and staying healthy in our community? Join us for a discussion led by Dr. Susan Bushelman. Together we can improve healthcare in Northern Kentucky.

Feeding Nightmares

Monday, March 23, 6:30 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Dread, deception, death, and dismemberment — such are the ingredients of Kentucky tales that have fed nightmares for generations. In this talk, storyteller Mary Hamilton will tell sample stories and reveal who told them, who collected them, and how she came to add them to her repertoire. This program is funded in part by the Kentucky Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Please register.

Color Me Calm

Tuesday, March 24, 6 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Drop-in to discover the therapeutic benefits of coloring! Leave feeling relaxed, de-stressed and restored. Coloring books, pages and supplies will be provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own materials from home. Warm refreshments provided.

Feathers and the History of Golf

Thursday, March 26, 6:30 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Feeling ready to head back outside? Like playing putt-putt? Feathers, a game created by Dr. Roy Miller, is played on a golf course or indoors on putting greens. It combines putting challenges with balls and clubs from different eras of golf and is playable by everyone. Listen to a short talk on the history of golf, then practice your skills at this fun new game! Please register.

Backyard Wildlife Habitats

Thursday, March 26, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

In honor of World Water Day, discover how to make your backyard a Certified Wildlife Habitat with the Kentucky Waterways Alliance, a National Wildlife Federation affiliate. Learn how your backyard can provide resources for native wildlife and plants. Gain some hands-on experience through making a bird feeder from upcycled materials. One birdhouse per family or couple. Please register.

Spring Into Wellness Community Health Fair

Tuesday, March 31, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

The fair will feature local agencies who will provide information, health screenings, and tools to assist with leading a healthier lifestyle. Screenings on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration not required.

ADULT: DISCOVER A NEW HOBBY

Try a Musical Instrument

Tuesday, March 3, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Discover the benefits and fun of learning a new instrument, and test one out for yourself with Denise Burkhardt of Willis Music!

Try Container Gardening

Tuesday, March 17, 6:30 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Do you struggle with growing plants in containers? Learn how to grow the best annuals, vegetables, and herbs. Presented by Gina Ligon of the Boone County Extension Office. Please register.

ADULT: BOOK GROUPS

The Blue Dragon Literary Society

March 1-31

Boone County Public Library Goodreads Group Page

Discuss Bartleby the Scrivener by Herman Melville. Visit our Goodreads page to join! Each month we post a new thread with a link to a short story, novella or short novel. All titles are available for free through Project Gutenberg.

Best of the Best Book Group

Thursday, March 5, 3 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Discuss Every Note Played by Lisa Genova.

Chapter and Verse Book Group

Tuesday, March 10, 6:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Discuss Born a Crime by Trevor Noah.

Thrillers and Chillers

Thursday, March 12, 10 a.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Discuss The Only Woman in the Room by Marie Benedict.

Real Men Read

Wednesday, March 18, 10:30 a.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Discuss the latest book you’ve read.

Chick Picks Book Group

Thursday, March 19, 10 a.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Discuss The Stranger Diaries by Elly Griffiths

Monday 4 Mystery Book Group

Monday, March 23, 6:30 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Discuss The Devil Aspect by Craig Russell.

Book Chatter Book Club

Wednesday, March 25, 10 a.m.

Walton Branch, 21 South Main, Walton, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Discuss Await Your Reply by Dan Charon .