Boone, Campbell, Grant, Kenton counties declare states of emergency in response to COVID-19 threat















NKyTribune staff

Boone, Kenton, Campbell and Grant counties declared states of emergency Friday, to further prepare and respond to COVID-19.

The four judges/executive declared the States of Emergency in order to activate the individual County Emergency Operations Plans and to encourage cooperation between all levels of government and public health officials to ensure a proactive and coordinated response to the coronavirus.

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Kentucky at this time, but this action enables the Emergency Management Team to have additional resources at their disposal.

“Boone County has been closely monitoring the current situation and now is the appropriate time to act. We will continue to coordinate our efforts and assist in the multidisciplinary and regional response to the coronavirus,” Judge/Executive Gary Moore said. “Boone County residents should remain calm and be confident that County government will be doing everything within its power to keep the community safe and prepared. I urge everyone to continue to take appropriate steps to protect their own health in accordance with Northern Kentucky Health Department and CDC guidelines. The entire County organization and the Health Department have my full support and confidence.”

The four counties comprise the Northern Kentucky Health Department, which provides public health services to their more than 400,000 residents.

“We are in full support of the decision of our elected officials to declare states of emergency. Declaring states of emergency opens our area to additional resources to support efforts to prepare for and respond to COVID-19 in our region,” stated NKY Health’s District Director of Health, Lynne Saddler, MD, MPH.

NKY Health continues to work with partners to prepare and plan for the spread of COVID-19 in the community. This includes education and guidance to the general public and health care providers, as well as other sectors, including schools, first responders, social service agencies, homeless shelters and organizations that serve those at high risk of becoming very sick from COVID-19.

Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann called on the communities of Northern Kentucky to come together as the region’s health and government leaders have.

“Kenton County has been working with our local partners in response to COVID-19 in order to best protect our community” said Judge/Execurtive Knochelmann. “Residents are encouraged to check the County’s website regularly for local and state updates from the Health Department and the office of the Governor. Please keep your family and neighbors in mind going forward, and we will emerge stronger as a community on the other side of this event.”

The proclamations allow emergency services to activate internal processes for local and inter-jurisdictional disaster emergency planning and purchasing.

This does not mean that schools, business, churches and other like organizations have to close. It is at the discretion of each entity to make the decision whether or not to remain in operation.

Community members are encouraged to follow the Northern Kentucky Health Department (NKYHD) guidelines to protect against COVID-19 including:

*Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

*Stay home when you feel sick.

*Get the flu vaccine.

*Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands.

*Properly cover your sneeze and cough with a tissue, then throw away the used tissue.

*Frequently disinfect objects and surfaces with a cleaner that you typically use.

*Avoid close contact with those who are sick.

Those feeling ill are advised to contact their local physician first before going to the emergency room.

Despite the lack of any identified cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky, the situation continues to evolve.

“While there will likely be cases of COVID-19 in Campbell County, the declaration does not mean we think our community is less safe than anywhere else impacted by the virus,” said William R. Turner the Director of the County’s Office of Emergency Management. “This is just one more tool to aid in our response.”

State of Emergency Declarations are a typical response to COVID-19, and municipalities across the country are using them to ensure appropriate resources are available for response and recovery.

In consultation with local health department officials, the counties’ leaders are confident the people of Northern Kentucky remain at low risk and citizens are encouraged to visit the Northern Kentucky Health Department website for more information.

Additional resources are available by calling the KentuckyCOVID-19 Hotline at 1 (800) 722-5725 and visiting the following websites: kycovid19.ky.gov and cdc.gov/coronavirus.