Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Friday, provided for use with online wagering platforms















*Editor’s note: Turfway Park has made the decision to run all remaining races during the Winter/Spring meet spectator-free. Daily simulcasting at Turfway is also closed for the remainder of the Winter/Spring meet. Fans who would like to bet on Turfway races can go to TwinSpires.com, to set up an online wagering account.

Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20, 2020

RACE 1

HETTY G has been off since September but moves to the barn of Wes Ward and has been training steadily over this surface. She will be running late in a race that should have a lively pace and rates the edge. KIANA’S LOVE comes off a runner-up effort at Golden Gate and Jimenez picks up the mount. She shows good recent works at The Training Center. DREAM BOAT ANNA may be the fastest from the gate and could be tough if left alone on the front end.

RACE 2

I GOT IT should get a good trip under Corrales from the inside post and gets the nod in this bottom claimer. MISS FRANK E has won five races over the Turfway Poly and has to be considered. ABOGADA fits with these.

RACE 3

MY SWEET BABOO was claimed from a winning effort at this claiming level two starts back. She was no match for a runaway winner last out but will like tonight’s added distance and appears to be in a good spot to pick up the win. VIVA PER LEI will be running late and is a threat with Ramos aboard. GOING TO TEMPLE is a contender.

RACE 4

LUCKY LOOKIN ran well to finish second last out and a similar effort would make him a winner in this one. ELI’S COMING looked good breaking his maiden and figures to be the main competition. BRONZE MEDAL is a 3-year-old taking on the older runners but also looked good in his maiden win.

RACE 5

PROVEN WARRIOR is a 10-year-old veteran who comes off a couple of dull efforts but he had trouble at the start in both of those races. He has the speed to be on or near the lead and could wake up tonight. BETWEENHEREANDCOOL drops back down to the bottom and is the one to beat at this level. GUNTHER REPORT is training well for his 4-year-old debut and is a contender in a wide open race.

RACE 6

RUTHYLA drops in class for Mike Maker and rates the edge at this level. IN THE CURVE debuts for Wes Ward. Her works aren’t flashy but she has to be respected. HEADLINE KITTEN is a threat.

RACE 7

ATHARY faded after setting the pace in her last two races going a mile. She cuts back to a sprint tonight and should be in good position throughout. She can win this one with Marcelino Pedroza picking up the mount for Ben Colebrook. BOURBINA is a 3-year-old but she ran a big race in her last start at Churchill to finish second and she looks dangerous tonight. MORE MO FOR ME has been off since July but Jimenez picks up the mount and she has to be respected.

RACE 8

KICKAPOO looked good winning last out. He stretches out to a mile but is capable of handling the added distance and can make it two in a row. PURR CAT drops a notch in class and figures to be tough at this level. COLOMBIANO is back in against bottom claimers and is a contender.