Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Friday, provided for use with online wagering platforms















*Editor’s note: Turfway Park has made the decision to run all remaining races during the Winter/Spring meet spectator-free. Daily simulcasting at Turfway is also closed for the remainder of the Winter/Spring meet. Fans who would like to bet on Turfway races can go to TwinSpires.com, to set up an online wagering account.

Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21, 2020

RACE 1

BLACKBERRY LISA is a lightly raced 3-year-old taking on older runners but she drops in class and can win at this level. LYONAISSE is winless in 14 tries but comes off a solid runner-up effort and is the one to beat. NO VA MAS is a solid contender.

RACE 2

DREAMS ARE PAZIBLE drops back to the bottom and makes her third start after a long layoff. She looks like a solid bet to handle this field tonight. RULELIKECLEOPATRA is a 9-year-old veteran who loves this track and trainer Doug Danner has had an excellent meet. She has to be respected in this spot. LINER is a contender.

RACE 3

STILL CHIEF comes off a layoff but likes this track and has been training steadily. Give him the slight edge in an extremely well matched sprint. DILETTANTE may be the fastest from the gate and if he takes to the Poly he will be tough to catch. TOMMYTOM is a contender at nice odds.

RACE 4

DREAMIN’ OF MUNNY drops in class for Steven Lyster and her best makes her a winner with Johnny McKee back aboard. MOUNTAIN MELODIES had a rough trip last out and is definitely the one to beat. BUSBY SPRING is a contender.

RACE 5

FLIRTY will be running late in a race that should have a solid pace. She comes off a game win and can make it two in a row tonight. DANCE THE DAY AWAY moves up in class after a nice score and has to be considered. PURE SUGAR just missed in her Turfway debut last out and was claimed from that one by Ralph Martinez. She is a contender.

RACE 6

SHE’S HOT TODAY has been running against better and drops back in for a tag tonight. She is a 4-year-old who gets the nod over a couple of 3-year-olds coming off big maiden wins. WINYAH BAY and STYLISH KITTEN were both very impressive drawing off to win easily last out. They figure to run well again and have to be respected off those scores.

RACE 7

HEMP HEMP HURRAY has won two of his three starts over this track and was third in the Forego last out. He has run well in several graded stakes races, and while he doesn’t figure to run back to that form, he does looks like he can handle this field. ANTRIM’S GIANT probably needed his last race over this track and can be expected to move forward off that one. He will be tough in here. STRONG YEN has been running very well but comes off two tough races and makes his third start in just three weeks.

RACE 8

ZIPAWAY has been idle for over a year but is training well for Wes Ward, who excels with runners coming off long layoffs. The fact that he drops to the bottom is a reason for concern, but it would be tough to bet against him in this spot. POSTIMPRESSIONIST looks like the one to catch. STAR FOR BETSY debuts for Dale Romans and Jimenez has the mount.