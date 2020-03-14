Battaglia’s Turfway Park picks for Jeff Ruby Steaks Day, for use with online wagering platforms















*Editor’s note: Turfway Park has made the decision to run the Jeff Ruby Steaks, and all other remaining races, spectator-free. Daily simulcasting at Turfway is also closed for the remainder of the Winter/Spring meet. Fans who would like to bet on the Jeff Ruby Steaks card can go to TwinSpires.com, to set up an online wagering account.

Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2020

RACE 1

KING SNAKE faded to finish last in the Hutcheson but is back in against maidens today and should handle this field. HARD TARGET just missed last out and has the benefit of races over this track. ARTEMUS CITYLIMITS debuts for the Ramseys and Ward and has to be respected.

RACE 2

CURLS AND BOWS flashed speed before stopping against the highly regarded O Seraphina at Oaklawn. She faces easier in here and rates the slight edge in a well matched field. MISS IS ZIPPY has been second in all three of her races over this track and is the one to beat. HONORABLE MEMORY fits with these.

RACE 3

SCREENWRITER showed big improvement in her first race for Tom Drury. She has the speed to be in contention throughout and gets the nod with Corey Lanerie picking up the mount. SISTER KITTEN prefers more ground but looks like the best horse in here and will be flying late for Maker and Ortiz. MELISSA JANE is better than her last race indicates.

RACE 4

CHAMPAGNE AFFAIR comes back off of the long layoff but gets the nod in here. MASTER OF DOMAIN is training well for her debut. BIRIBA is a solid threat.

RACE 5

MADE IN AMERICA was impressive winning last out and the second and third place finishers both came back to win next out. He looks like another live mount for Lanerie, who picks up the mount for Ben Colebrook. STRONG YEN just keeps getting better and figures to make the lead. He is the one to catch. NOT VERY GENTLE is a contender.

RACE 6: THE MAYERS ELECTRIC COMPANY ANIMAL KINGDOM STAKES

MERCHANTS OF COOL comes off back to back wins for Wes Ward and Gerard Corrales. He overcame a very poor start in his last win and figures to be tough again in the Animal Kingdom. MY MAN FLINTSTONE was fourth in the Battaglia and should appreciate the move back to a sprint distance today. McPeek always has his runners ready for this day so expect a big effort from this one. AMONGST was no match for heavily favored Gold Street in the Sugar Bowl but was clearly second best in that one and is a solid threat.

RACE 7: THE LATONIA STAKES

SPEEDY SOLUTION broke slowly from the outside post last out but rallied strongly for a game win. She looks like another live runner for Wes Ward, who could have a big day today. ROGUE TOO loves this track. This is the toughest field she has faced but she figures to be on or near the lead and Doug Danner will have her ready for another good performance. RED DANE is erratic but Bejarano picks up the mount and she could be dangerous.

RACE 8: THE RUSHAWAY STAKES

BLANKET OF ROSES moves up in class for Mike Maker after winning back-to-back claiming races at Gulfstream. He figures to be running late in a race that should have a lively pace and is capable of winning again with Irad Ortiz aboard. SOMETHING NATURAL is an improving runner in the capable hands of Brad Cox. He was caught behind a wall of horses last out but when he got clear he was impressive. VANZZY is one of the runners with early speed and if he gets loose he could be tough.

RACE 9: THE TWINSPIRES KENTUCKY CUP CLASSIC

SOMELIKEITHOTBROWN is a perfect three-for-three over this track including a big win in the Ruby last year. He regained his winning form in impressive fashion last out and posted a bullet work here last Saturday. Maker should have him ready for his best performance and he figures to get a good trip under Ortiz. BLENDED CITIZEN won the Ruby back in 2018 for Doug O’Neill. He moved to the barn of Brad Cox in November and has had three solid outings against tougher company. He is the one to beat. NUN THE LESS is another one who loves Turfway and can never be discounted.

RACE 10: THE MAXIM CRANE WORKS BOURBONETTE OAKS (LISTED)

LAURA’S LIGHT comes off back-to-back stakes wins at Santa Anita for the always tough barn of Peter Miller. She has the tactical speed to be in good position throughout and gets the nod with Albin Jimenez picking up the mount. PASS THE PLATE will be running late in a race that should have a lively pace and looks like the one to beat for Paul McGee. IMPECCABLE STYLE may have needed her race in New Orleans and should move forward for McPeek.

RACE 11: THE JEFF RUBY STEAKS (G3)

RACE 12

MIDNIGHT JOSTAR was completely overmatched in a G3 at Del Mar but is back in against maidens today. HAVE A PLAN looks like the one to beat. BLACK SHEEP is a contender.