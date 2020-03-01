Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center announces schedule of art classes, workshops for spring term















The Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center, situated in the Historic Licking Riverside District of Covington, has just released its schedule of art classes and workshops for the spring 2020 term.

Gift Certificates for classes are available.



Taught by art professionals, over 100 different art classes and workshops designed for creatives at every age and all experience levels.

New this session is Expressive Realism and Garden Gnome Creation and some returning favorites are Wheel Throwing and Animal Drawing.

New youth and teen classes include YouTube Storyboarding and Digital Drawing. Back by popular demand are Lil Rembrandts and Pokémon.

Spring classes begin the week of March 23 and fill quickly.

A schedule of classes and registration is available online here.

A limited number of scholarships are also available.