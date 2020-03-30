Attorney General Daniel Cameron provides agency guidance on Open Meetings Act during pandemic















Attorney General Daniel Cameron has issued an Opinion of the Attorney General (OAG) providing guidance to public agencies on whether they must identify a primary physical location for video teleconference meetings per KRS 61.840 during the state of emergency declaration resulting from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The opinion, OAG 20-05, finds public agencies are not required to identify a primary physical location for video teleconference meetings given the urgent need for social distancing during the public health crisis. However, while the state of emergency is in effect, agencies are required to identify a website, television station, or other means that the public can access to view the meeting.

The opinion notes that public agencies must continue to provide critical services during the emergency declaration and are required to conduct public business in open meetings and permit news media coverage of all meetings. However, providing a physical location for such meetings is not currently feasible given public health recommendations and guidelines for COVID-19.

To view the full opinion, click here.

From Office of Attorney General Daniel Cameron